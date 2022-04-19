Streaming issues? Report here
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

19 April 2022 10:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.

As Stage 4 load shedding takes its toll, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a warning that South Africa will perform only half as well as other emerging markets this year.

The IMF predicts economic growth of 1.9% for 2022.

The forecast for 2023 drops to 1.4%.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF has revised its _global _growth forecast for 2022 down to 3.6% (from 4.4%).

"Economic damage from the conflict (in Ukraine) will contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022 and add to inflation."

Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.

We have a growth rate which is insufficient, really, to deal with our socio-economic challenges and that has been true for quite a while.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Unfortunately with the arrival of Covid-19, the impact of the pandemic and the associated supply chain disruptions... and now the new supply chain disruptions that are attendant on China's zero-Covid approach... they're going to make life more difficult for us.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Worthington highlights one ray of light, saying if one looks at the (downward) IMF revisions, the one set of countries it says might do relatively better is the commodity-exporting ones.

That's something we see in South Africa - yes there are a lot of negative effects from slower global growth, higher inflation... but our commodity export basket prices have shot up and that's going to filter through and help shore up growth to some degree.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Worthington describes the IMF estimate of 1.9% growth for 2022 as "pretty reasonable", and the 2023 forecast of 1.4% as "marginally pessimistic".

Our [Absa's] forecast is a little higher, but the point is we need a lot more than that. We need growth to be significantly above our population growth rate which is 1.6%.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Listen to Worthington's analysis in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF
































































