'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn
Two Oceans marathon record holder, Gerda Steyn, says the 56km race was quite different from before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The long-distance runner says route changes, increase in the average speed of her contenders and returning to the competition after a two-year hiatus made this race stand out for her.
The races are so unique and different, each year is a totally different experience.Greda Steyn, Olympic Athlete
Steyn is the first woman to complete the race in under three and a half hours and stands as the first athlete to claim three consecutive Two Oceans marathon titles in 22 years.
She says she dreamt about the moment when she would successfully claim the new record-breaking title and she did just that with a time of 3:29:42.
After 2019, I was really dreaming about this record. In 2019, I only missed the record by one minute, I think it was 53 seconds to be exact.Greda Steyn, Olympic Athlete and Two Oceans marathon winner
Steyn also says her speed has increased from previous marathons with the athlete running 1.2 seconds per kilometre faster than before.
A big pack of ladies started really fast, so the fast pace was on from the go whereas in 2019, it was more of an average faster pace in the beginning.Greda Steyn, Olympic Athlete and Two Oceans marathon winner
Listen to the full interview below:
