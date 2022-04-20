Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family
JOHANNESBURG - South African Afro-pop and soul singer Lerato Moipone 'Lira' Molapo has suffered a stroke, the family said on Tuesday night.
According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there. “As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” the post read.
“She is currently undergoing treatment here in South Africa, led by the best medical team available. Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term,” the Facebook post further read.
Lifting Lira and her family up in prayer. 🥺🙏🏾 Happy she’s home and surrounded by her loved ones. Let there be light. 💛— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 19, 2022
Stroke is the worst thing that can ever happen to a person because it takes away functions. Get well Lira - your gift is your voice and I pray God protects that. pic.twitter.com/xRluT5mRIh— kgadi (@kgadi_ZA) April 19, 2022
Praying for you Queen…#Lira— Unathi Batyashe (@unathibf) April 19, 2022
Let There Be Light 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ufBoyrxHMD
The family said the Something Inside So Strong and multi-platinum-selling singer was in good spirits and was surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery.
WATCH: Lira - Phakade (Full Version) (Official Music Video)
This article first appeared on EWN : Singer Lira suffers stroke; 'ability to communicate' affected, says family
