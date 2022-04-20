Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family





JOHANNESBURG - South African Afro-pop and soul singer Lerato Moipone 'Lira' Molapo has suffered a stroke, the family said on Tuesday night.

According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there. “As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” the post read.

“She is currently undergoing treatment here in South Africa, led by the best medical team available. Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term,” the Facebook post further read.

The family said the Something Inside So Strong and multi-platinum-selling singer was in good spirits and was surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery.

