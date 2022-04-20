Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Govt to move residents who lost homes in KZN floods to new land

20 April 2022 6:54 AM
by Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
KwaZulu-Natal
KZN Floods
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
KZN flood relief

The spatial planning crisis has been thrust under the microscope as South Africans come to terms with the destruction caused by the unprecedented rainfall in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Government on Tuesday said that the majority of people whose homes were destroyed in the KwaZulu-Natal floods would be moved to new land.

The spatial planning crisis has been thrust under the microscope as South Africans come to terms with the destruction caused by the unprecedented rainfall in the province.

More than 400 people were killed in the disaster, which also rendered some roads unusable while destroying thousands of homes.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa declares national state of disaster following KZN floods

While government said that some displaced people would be moved to temporary shelters in the coming weeks, plans are already afoot for a permanent solution.

Briefing the media on government’s response to the aftermath of the deadly floods on Tuesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said: “Most of those whose homes have been washed away were in places where we shouldn’t send them back. So we had to identify permanent areas whilst they are in temporary areas.”

ALSO READ:Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aidZikalala vows to act decisively against officials stealing from flood victimsZikalala: No corruption will be tolerated with KZN flood relief funds

As concerns rise about the potential abuse of the R1 billion allocated for the response, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele explained that the Treasury, Department of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency and the Auditor-General had already presented a mini framework with the disaster management centre.

Government said that it declared a national disaster over the floods as it had affected more than one province and also allowed them to pull all national resources.

WATCH: State of disaster: the impact of the floods goes beyond KZN


This article first appeared on EWN : Govt to move residents who lost homes in KZN floods to new land




