Govt to move residents who lost homes in KZN floods to new land
JOHANNESBURG - Government on Tuesday said that the majority of people whose homes were destroyed in the KwaZulu-Natal floods would be moved to new land.
The spatial planning crisis has been thrust under the microscope as South Africans come to terms with the destruction caused by the unprecedented rainfall in the province.
More than 400 people were killed in the disaster, which also rendered some roads unusable while destroying thousands of homes.
While government said that some displaced people would be moved to temporary shelters in the coming weeks, plans are already afoot for a permanent solution.
Briefing the media on government’s response to the aftermath of the deadly floods on Tuesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said: “Most of those whose homes have been washed away were in places where we shouldn’t send them back. So we had to identify permanent areas whilst they are in temporary areas.”
As concerns rise about the potential abuse of the R1 billion allocated for the response, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele explained that the Treasury, Department of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency and the Auditor-General had already presented a mini framework with the disaster management centre.
Government said that it declared a national disaster over the floods as it had affected more than one province and also allowed them to pull all national resources.
Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns
South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.Read More
Check your load shedding schedule here
702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.Read More
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family
According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.Read More
Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error
Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.Read More
Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.Read More
KZN flood death toll rises to 448
The latest figure was confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikala a short while ago.Read More
Registration of residents affected by Langa fire wraps up
The city said 260 homes were destroyed in Saturday's blaze which left over 750 people displaced.Read More
Climate change, weak spatial planning blamed for devastation of KZN floods
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a briefing on the declaration of a national state of disaster over the severe weather patterns in recent weeks that left large areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape flooded.Read More
KZN floods: 'Government moving people to normally functioning hospitals'
Tshidi Madia interviews Department of Health spokesperson Doctor Tshwale.Read More