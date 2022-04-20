Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
How South Africa could start dealing with things we import, especially wheat
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist and author of of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : 5 WAYS THAT CONSUMERS CAN SHIELD THEMSELVES AGAINST RISING INFLATION
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Government promises no flood relief money will be stolen and says they have learned from COVID and PPE
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 17:20
[ANALYSIS] Government promises no flood relief money will be stolen and says they have learned from COVID and PPE
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Higher fuel prices increases inflation to 5.9%, from 5.7% in March
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:12
Massmart urges government to introduce further reforms in order to unlock economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kuseni Dlamini - Massmart group chairman Kuseni Dlamini
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: A look at Elon Musk and all the companies his spearheading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo

20 April 2022 3:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
David Mahlobo
KwaZulu-Natal
KZN Floods
water and sanitation
Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.
  • The recent flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has caused significant damage to water infrastructure in Durban and its surrounds
  • Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo says a war room has been created to deal with water supply issues in the province
FILE: Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. Picture: @Energy_ZA/Twitter

A war room has been established as part of the National Department of Water and Sanitation's action plan to assist areas affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo says the war room includes government officials and technical experts who will work closely to fix damaged water and sewerage networks in the two provinces.

In KwaZulu-Natal, water infrastructure was significantly damaged in Durban and surrounding areas.

Mahlobo says officials are working to restore the bulk infrastructure and some communities already have running water again.

However, taps remain dry in other areas where infrastructure has collapsed entirely. The deputy minister says the department is using tankers to deliver water to those communities as an interim measure.

“There are certain communities that are totally cut off, infrastructure has been washed away,” Mahlobo explains.

On Tuesday, Mahlobo briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on water and sanitation after assessing the full extent of the damages in KZN.

He says the department is working to fast-track the necessary procurement processes and the acquisition of materials needed to fix the water network.

That plan is to create an institutional arrangement where we work together as government - national, provincial and local municipalities that are affected - in a form of a war room where all the technical expertise is brought under one roof. I'm very pleased that the structure has been working well.

David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister - Department of Water and Sanitation

eThekwini municipality is supposed to be given close to 850 million litres a day. When the system collapsed, we were giving them less than 380 million litres. As of yesterday, we are able to provide water of more than 470 million litres per day and at the same time, we are providing the communities that have been cut off with the tankering system.

David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister - Department of Water and Sanitation

We went to KwaZulu-Natal and we were able to do a full assessment of what has happened, especially the damages to water and sanitation-related infrastructure. The impact is very big.

David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister - Department of Water and Sanitation

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo




