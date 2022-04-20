Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it would adjust the stage of rolling blackouts depending on the level of breakdowns at the country's power stations.
South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Eskom said that it was sorry for turning the lights and is asking that consumers think twice about using it when it is restored.
The utility said that it was keeping a close watch on the fragile power system and it would keep the country updated about any significant developments.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 19, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will remain in force until 05:00 on Friday as Eskom works on returning units to service pic.twitter.com/bLot1ZHo4P
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns
Source : Pexels
