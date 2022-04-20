



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it would adjust the stage of rolling blackouts depending on the level of breakdowns at the country's power stations.

South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom said that it was sorry for turning the lights and is asking that consumers think twice about using it when it is restored.

The utility said that it was keeping a close watch on the fragile power system and it would keep the country updated about any significant developments.

#POWERALERT1



Stage 4 loadshedding will remain in force until 05:00 on Friday as Eskom works on returning units to service pic.twitter.com/bLot1ZHo4P — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 19, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns