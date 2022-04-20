When should you see a doctor for your headaches?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Replacement vs market value - do you know what your home, car and its contents are insured for?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Meet Anat Apter, the woman behind Anat
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anat Apter - Founder at Anat
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces. 20 April 2022 7:01 PM
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts Eskom will reduce load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday night. 20 April 2022 6:16 PM
Lux Mohlauli calls on angry Soweto residents to respect police amid Cele's visit Tensions ran high outside the home of Kgomotso Diale who was killed at the weekend during a march led by Operation Dudula at the C... 20 April 2022 5:01 PM
View all Local
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook. 19 April 2022 10:32 PM
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive. 19 April 2022 6:58 PM
View all Politics
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night. 20 April 2022 3:04 PM
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts. 20 April 2022 12:20 PM
View all Business
When should you see a doctor for your headaches? Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache. 20 April 2022 5:35 PM
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
Woman sharing horrific ordeal at hotel in Zanzibar goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:49 AM
VIDEO: Woman surviving falling off platform under moving train goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

When should you see a doctor for your headaches?

20 April 2022 5:35 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
!Khomani San
headaches
migraine
Wits Donald Gordan Medical Centre

Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache.

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane show features Dr Prakash Kathan, a neurologist from the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, to talk about when you should see a medical practitioner about a persistent headache.

Headaches are very a common experience and for some a daily occurrence. The pain varies from dull throbbing dehydration headaches to incapacitating migraines.

At which point should one seek medical attention?

In general if the headache interferes with your activities of daily living and it is disturbing your quality of life, that generally is a good sign to seek medical attention.

Dr Prakash Kathan, Neurologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre

Dr Kathan says there are two types of headaches, primary and secondary, both of which should always be monitored against how long and persistent they are.

Primary headaches are often migraines and tension headaches with no underlying causes or medical condition associated with it.

Secondary headaches are often linked to a disorder or infection such as brain tumour or meningitis.

He describes the red flags to look out for that should send you straight to your nearest GP.

Having the worst headache of your life, weakness on one side, loss of consciousness, uncontrolled vomiting that is persistent, visual loss and people who are over the age 50 developing an unfamiliar type of headache they haven't experienced before...

Dr Prakash Kathan, Neurologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre

If someone is having a headache for more than a day constantly without any remittance or more than two days is a sign to seek some attention or help

Dr Prakash Kathan, Neurologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre

20 April 2022 5:35 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
!Khomani San
headaches
migraine
Wits Donald Gordan Medical Centre

More from Lifestyle

'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'

20 April 2022 3:51 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study

20 April 2022 3:50 PM

Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn

20 April 2022 2:37 PM

Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

20 April 2022 5:46 AM

According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations

19 April 2022 10:51 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief

19 April 2022 10:47 AM

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are property levies and why do I need to pay them?

19 April 2022 6:38 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love and fear have a particular and 'distinct impact' on people

17 April 2022 10:44 AM

Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about love and fear and the impact they have on the brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANBS wants to improve your health

15 April 2022 2:06 PM

The new Donor Wellness Support Programme is aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to improve their health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world

15 April 2022 1:30 PM

Which aspects of alone time are beneficial and which describes the genuine loss of feeling connected to others?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout

Business Local

Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

Lifestyle Local Entertainment

To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mathematics Foundation launches online learning platform for teachers

20 April 2022 6:46 PM

Fear and despair grow as rescue efforts to reach marooned KZN residents continue

20 April 2022 6:39 PM

Sibusiso Khwinana's killer maintains innocence, changes counsel

20 April 2022 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA