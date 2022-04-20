Former top cop Richard Mdluli's fraud and corruption case postponed - again
JOHANNESBURG - Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli’s corruption case has been postponed – again.
Mdluli was due in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday for the state's bid to have the court rule that the case was being delayed unreasonably but, ironically, this application has also been postponed.
Mdluli and two others, former South African Police Service supply chain manager Heine Barnard, as well as chief financial officer, Solomon Lazarus, faced charges of corruption, fraud, and theft.
The trio made their first appearance in court in 2014 and it’s been painfully slow-going since then.
The latest proposed delay comes at Mdluli’s request, as he wants to try and review the SAPS decision not to foot his legal bills.
But the state - itching to get the ball rolling - believed the case was being delayed unreasonably. They wanted to bring an application for the court to order that the case must proceed.
The application had to be postponed because some of the papers hadn’t been filed yet.
It’s now scheduled for 11 May.
