



JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 at 10pm and remain in force until Friday as Eskom works on returning more units to service.

Having returned to service six generation units over the past 24 hours, and with three more units set to return on Thursday, Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.

"Load shedding will then continue at that level until Friday. Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load shedding depending on the level of breakdowns" said the Utility in a statement."

Eskom said a generation unit each at the Arnot and Kendal power stations had returned to service, which added to the two Lethabo units, and one each at Camden and Matla power stations that returned to service during the night.

"A unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and Arnot power stations are set to return to service by [Thursday]".

They said altogether, this would boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend, in which they expected lower demand.

"We currently have 5,787MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,259MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns".

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm