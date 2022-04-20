Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm
JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 at 10pm and remain in force until Friday as Eskom works on returning more units to service.
Having returned to service six generation units over the past 24 hours, and with three more units set to return on Thursday, Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.
"Load shedding will then continue at that level until Friday. Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load shedding depending on the level of breakdowns" said the Utility in a statement."
Eskom said a generation unit each at the Arnot and Kendal power stations had returned to service, which added to the two Lethabo units, and one each at Camden and Matla power stations that returned to service during the night.
"A unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and Arnot power stations are set to return to service by [Thursday]".
They said altogether, this would boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend, in which they expected lower demand.
"We currently have 5,787MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,259MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns".
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm
More from Business
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.Read More
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.Read More
Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns
South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.Read More
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.Read More
Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error
Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.Read More
Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.Read More
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time
Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?Read More
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'
Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.Read More
Eskom approaches national treasury for exemption on Public Finance Act
South Africa is currently under stage four load shedding and when that will be changed remains unclear with warnings of a dark winter from Eskom.Read More