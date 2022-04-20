Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
How South Africa could start dealing with things we import, especially wheat
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist and author of of 'Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : 5 WAYS THAT CONSUMERS CAN SHIELD THEMSELVES AGAINST RISING INFLATION
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Government promises no flood relief money will be stolen and says they have learned from COVID and PPE
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 17:20
[ANALYSIS] Government promises no flood relief money will be stolen and says they have learned from COVID and PPE
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Higher fuel prices increases inflation to 5.9%, from 5.7% in March
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:12
Massmart urges government to introduce further reforms in order to unlock economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kuseni Dlamini - Massmart group chairman Kuseni Dlamini
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: A look at Elon Musk and all the companies his spearheading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm

20 April 2022 3:04 PM
by Eyewitness News
Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 at 10pm and remain in force until Friday as Eskom works on returning more units to service.

Having returned to service six generation units over the past 24 hours, and with three more units set to return on Thursday, Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.

"Load shedding will then continue at that level until Friday. Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load shedding depending on the level of breakdowns" said the Utility in a statement."

Eskom said a generation unit each at the Arnot and Kendal power stations had returned to service, which added to the two Lethabo units, and one each at Camden and Matla power stations that returned to service during the night.

"A unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and Arnot power stations are set to return to service by [Thursday]".

They said altogether, this would boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend, in which they expected lower demand.

"We currently have 5,787MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,259MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns".


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm




'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'

20 April 2022 3:51 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.

De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout

20 April 2022 12:20 PM

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.

Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns

20 April 2022 6:42 AM

South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.

SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

19 April 2022 10:32 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.

Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error

19 April 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.

Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries

19 April 2022 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.

Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time

19 April 2022 7:11 PM

Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?

'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'

19 April 2022 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.

Eskom approaches national treasury for exemption on Public Finance Act

19 April 2022 3:35 PM

South Africa is currently under stage four load shedding and when that will be changed remains unclear with warnings of a dark winter from Eskom.

How to start a business with little or no money

19 April 2022 3:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

