Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
The beleaguered South African Post Office (Sapo) is planning a shake-up.
The South African Post Office Amendment Bill, proposing to expand the postal agency’s duties and mandate, was published on Wednesday for public comment.
Sapo wants to move on to providing ‘diversified and expanded services', also covering logistics and e-commerce.
Recently, government refused an offer by former CEO Mark Baines to buy a majority stake in the struggling company.
Government has 'no interest' in selling the South African Post Office
Bruce Whitfield interviews MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen, who summarises the proposed amendments.
The legislation talks about expanding the mandate to include logistics and e-commerce, to become a logistics partner for e-commerce and other logistics players including SMMEs, a digital hub for businesses and communities (whatever that means)...Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
... to become a government services hub... and, I would love to chat more to the Minister about this one: a Designated Authentication Authority - 'a national Trust Centre in the age of digital identity'...Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
Critically, says Vermeulen, they also talk about making it possible for the Post Office to offer different services in different parts of the country.
So it can pick what to offer where... and also charge different prices in different places in the country in much the same way as you see the private sector doing.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
In the explanatory memorandum, it bemoans the fact that private couriers got to cherry-pick basically all the best spots in South Africa and get to service those areas, and essentially take the Post Office's business there...Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
It all comes down to the doing of it and one has to question whether or not the Post Office has the capacity to deliver on this big and fairly grandiose plan.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
There's really no excuse for poor service from the Post Office says Vermeulen, considering it's funded by taxpayers and can undercut private companies' prices.
He adds that the proposals should be considered against the backdrop of the court case initiated by PostNet after the Post Office tried to block it from offering small parcel delivery services.
The Post Office went to Icasa and got its Complaints and Compliance Committee to rule on the fact that the Post Office actually has a legally protected monopoly on small parcel deliveries in the country!Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
Based on things that came out subsequently... is that the Post Office wants to_leverage _its legal monopoly... to essentially charge an agency fee for couriers for the privilege of operating in the country, like an additional tax.. with the money going to the Post Office.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
For more detail, listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
