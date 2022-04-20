Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, tabled on Wednesday. 20 April 2022 11:31 PM
As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces. 20 April 2022 7:01 PM
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts Eskom will reduce load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday night. 20 April 2022 6:16 PM
View all Local
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart Chairperson Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show. 20 April 2022 10:44 PM
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook. 19 April 2022 10:32 PM
View all Politics
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way' Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 20 April 2022 10:36 PM
Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence? 20 April 2022 7:15 PM
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Business
When should you see a doctor for your headaches? Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache. 20 April 2022 5:35 PM
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
Woman sharing horrific ordeal at hotel in Zanzibar goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:49 AM
VIDEO: Woman surviving falling off platform under moving train goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart Chairperson

20 April 2022 10:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Massmart
Massmart Holdings
Game
structural reform
Kuseni Dlamini
Massmart chair

Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.
FILE: No queues at Game in Greenstone shopping centre on Black Friday 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Chairperson of Massmart Holdings has urged government to introduce further reforms to unlock economic growth.

The retailer, controlled by US giant Wallmart, owns brands like Makro and Game.

Kuseni Dlamini warned in his annual report that South African companies cannot be globally competitive if they cannot access scarce skills.

Massmart reported losses of R2.2 billion for the year ending 26 December 2021.

RELATED: Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks Dlamini to outline his primary concern.

The urgency of growing the South African economy in sustained ways that creates the jobs that we desperately need cannot be overemphasized.

Kuseni Dlamini, Chair - Massmart Holdings

Linked to that is what needs to be done to make sure that our economy grows in a sustainable way and a way that helps us to push back against the high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Kuseni Dlamini, Chair - Massmart Holdings

Dlamini acknowledges those areas where government has made progress, including liberalisation of the energy market and the long-awaited spectrum auction.

He cites our struggling SOEs and service delivery among those areas that still need urgent attention.

When it comes to tourism and skills development, he says there are quick wins available to government that cost nothing. Liberalising our visa regime is one of them.

If we're losing skills and we don't have skills coming in, that's a problem. We need to be pro-active... to position South Africa as an attractive place for talented and skilled people. It's a balancing act because we do need to focus on creating opportunities for South Africans...

Kuseni Dlamini, Chair - Massmart Holdings

The same with how to approach the issue of skills... Look at a country like the UK - they have a minister for skills in their Cabinet but they have a lesser skills problem than we do...

Kuseni Dlamini, Chair - Massmart Holdings

... and I ask myself 'why can't we?' because we have an acute and chronic skills shortage... and we've been talking about it for the last ten or fifteen years but there hasn't been much action to make the necessary improvements.

Kuseni Dlamini, Chair - Massmart Holdings

Listen to Dlamini's thoroughly-argued views below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart Chairperson




20 April 2022 10:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Massmart
Massmart Holdings
Game
structural reform
Kuseni Dlamini
Massmart chair

More from Business

Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies

20 April 2022 11:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, tabled on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'

20 April 2022 10:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started

20 April 2022 7:15 PM

Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'

20 April 2022 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'

20 April 2022 3:51 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm

20 April 2022 3:04 PM

Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout

20 April 2022 12:20 PM

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns

20 April 2022 6:42 AM

South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

19 April 2022 10:32 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error

19 April 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo

20 April 2022 3:50 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

19 April 2022 10:32 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'

19 April 2022 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille

19 April 2022 11:31 AM

Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services that others don't have elsewhere in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?

14 April 2022 8:05 PM

Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier

14 April 2022 12:24 PM

The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it

14 April 2022 11:28 AM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?

13 April 2022 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership

12 April 2022 7:54 AM

In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league

12 April 2022 7:09 AM

Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout

Business Local

Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

Lifestyle Local Entertainment

To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille

Politics

EWN Highlights

Elderly man charged with child rape in Picketberg

20 April 2022 7:32 PM

Mathematics Foundation launches online learning platform for teachers

20 April 2022 6:46 PM

Fear and despair grow as rescue efforts to reach marooned KZN residents continue

20 April 2022 6:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA