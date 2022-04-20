Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart Chairperson





FILE: No queues at Game in Greenstone shopping centre on Black Friday 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Chairperson of Massmart Holdings has urged government to introduce further reforms to unlock economic growth.

The retailer, controlled by US giant Wallmart, owns brands like Makro and Game.

Kuseni Dlamini warned in his annual report that South African companies cannot be globally competitive if they cannot access scarce skills.

Massmart reported losses of R2.2 billion for the year ending 26 December 2021.

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks Dlamini to outline his primary concern.

The urgency of growing the South African economy in sustained ways that creates the jobs that we desperately need cannot be overemphasized. Kuseni Dlamini, Chair - Massmart Holdings

Linked to that is what needs to be done to make sure that our economy grows in a sustainable way and a way that helps us to push back against the high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality. Kuseni Dlamini, Chair - Massmart Holdings

Dlamini acknowledges those areas where government has made progress, including liberalisation of the energy market and the long-awaited spectrum auction.

He cites our struggling SOEs and service delivery among those areas that still need urgent attention.

When it comes to tourism and skills development, he says there are quick wins available to government that cost nothing. Liberalising our visa regime is one of them.

If we're losing skills and we don't have skills coming in, that's a problem. We need to be pro-active... to position South Africa as an attractive place for talented and skilled people. It's a balancing act because we do need to focus on creating opportunities for South Africans... Kuseni Dlamini, Chair - Massmart Holdings

The same with how to approach the issue of skills... Look at a country like the UK - they have a minister for skills in their Cabinet but they have a lesser skills problem than we do... Kuseni Dlamini, Chair - Massmart Holdings

... and I ask myself 'why can't we?' because we have an acute and chronic skills shortage... and we've been talking about it for the last ten or fifteen years but there hasn't been much action to make the necessary improvements. Kuseni Dlamini, Chair - Massmart Holdings

