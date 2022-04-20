As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'
South Africa's consumer price inflation accelerated to 5,9% in March from 5,7% in February.
This places it right at the top end of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy target range of 6%.
Fuel prices jumped by 7,2% between February and March, according to Statistics South Africa.
Increases in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) slowed slightly to 0.6% from 0,9% in February.
Year on year, fuel prices were up 33.2% in March.
The annual rate of food and NAB price increases slowed from 6,4% to 6,2%.
Annual consumer price inflation was 5,9% in March, up from 5,7% in February. The CPI increased by 1,0% m/m in March 2022.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) April 20, 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
Lings says the inflation trend is a growing concern.
Obviously globally it's become a very significant factor... Most countries are experiencing a very high level of inflation; the US is at 8.5%... Producer price inflation (PPI) in Europe is over 31%...Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
For South Africa at 5.9%, we're on the low side compared with emerging markets... The worry here is that the inflation rate could broaden out beyond merely food and fuel... and that's clearly what would concern the Reserve Bank.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The 50 basis point interest hike the Monetary Policy Committee considered at their last meeting would come into play now says Lings.
'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands'
Keep in mind that the US Federal Reserve is likely to go for a 50 point hike on 4 May, he adds.
All of this is signalling rate hikes everywhere, including in South Africa, in a hope to control inflation but not push economies into recession and that's not easy to achieve.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Listen to Lings' analysis in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'
