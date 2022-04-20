Lux Mohlauli calls on angry Soweto residents to respect police amid Cele's visit
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has addressed Soweto residents following a spate of illegal activity, including recent deadly shootings in the area.
Cele made his second stop at Diale's Pimville home where he was met by Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Mohlauli and his supporters who were singing slogans outside the gate.
Efforts by police to cordon off the street were met with resistance, especially when one of the officers was accused of pushing broadcast personality Penny Lebyane.
Mohlauli called for calm and for the visibly angry residents to respect the officers who he said they also represented in their activities.
Earlier, Cele was at the Chicken Farm informal settlement where the shooting reportedly occurred.
He is also expected to visit the home of one of the victims from the weekend.
#Kliptown Cele says government is working on a permanent response to the increasingly violent incidents of cable theft across the city of Joburg. The Pimville community say this is a persistent problem for them. MS pic.twitter.com/X1fR2E2UQq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Lux Mohlauli calls on angry Soweto residents to respect police amid Cele's visit
