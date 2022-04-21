WATCH - Panel discussion on meeting SA's infrastructure targets

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
S’onqoba Vuba
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Education savings products are a waste for most people most of the time
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele. 21 April 2022 11:11 AM
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni. 21 April 2022 9:18 AM
It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom Energy expert Chris Yellend says the power situation is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast. 21 April 2022 9:14 AM
View all Local
Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk R... 21 April 2022 8:30 AM
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show. 20 April 2022 10:44 PM
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
View all Politics
WATCH - Panel discussion on meeting SA's infrastructure targets Join an effort from Infrastructure South Africa to bring cohesion to Government's infrastructure planning. 21 April 2022 9:00 AM
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday. 21 April 2022 6:26 AM
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday. 20 April 2022 11:31 PM
View all Business
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way' Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 20 April 2022 10:36 PM
When should you see a doctor for your headaches? Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache. 20 April 2022 5:35 PM
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
View all Sport
Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2022 8:18 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Entertainment
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

WATCH - Panel discussion on meeting SA's infrastructure targets

21 April 2022 9:00 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored Content
Meeting the infrastructure target set out in the National Development Plan
infrastructure South Africa

Join an effort from Infrastructure South Africa to bring cohesion to Government's infrastructure planning.

Since 2019, the government’s infrastructure planning, management, and delivery have been overseen by Infrastructure South Africa. Infrastructure South Africa’s founding mandate is centred around three pillars: Intelligent Investment, Infrastructure Solutions and Ease of Doing Business.

Infrastructure South Africa is also a catalyst for closing the infrastructure investment gap and meeting the infrastructure target set out in the National Development Plan. This Thursday, 21 April, ISA will be hosting a panel discussion about closing the infrastructure investment gap and meeting the infrastructure target set out in the National Development Plan. You can join the discussion by LIVE streaming this event between 5 and 6.30 pm here.

You can also tune in to The John Perlman Show and The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield for key insights and highlights from our 702 Correspondent.




21 April 2022 9:00 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Sponsored Content
Meeting the infrastructure target set out in the National Development Plan
infrastructure South Africa

More from Business

Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend

21 April 2022 6:26 AM

The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies

20 April 2022 11:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson

20 April 2022 10:44 PM

Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'

20 April 2022 10:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started

20 April 2022 7:15 PM

Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'

20 April 2022 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'

20 April 2022 3:51 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm

20 April 2022 3:04 PM

Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout

20 April 2022 12:20 PM

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns

20 April 2022 6:42 AM

South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst

21 April 2022 11:11 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way

21 April 2022 9:18 AM

Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom

21 April 2022 9:14 AM

Energy expert Chris Yellend says the power situation is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I will ensure I don't put myself first but work with the community - Zikalala

21 April 2022 8:47 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to KwaZulu-Natal premier to give an update on the floods and clear the air on the water tanker debacle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help put Joburg northern suburbs lone arsonist behind bars and get R10k reward

21 April 2022 7:53 AM

Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann tells more about the reward for getting the person involved in house fires arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blood supply depleted, SANBS in 'very dire situation' and asks for donations

21 April 2022 7:33 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to South African National Blood Service spokesperson Dr Karin van den Berg on why it is important to donate blood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police interventions in Diepsloot & Kliptown not meant to be permanent - Cele

21 April 2022 7:22 AM

Cele on Wednesday announced that more resources would be deployed to the Kliptown police station following complaints by residents that the station was under-resourced and unresponsive to the community’s needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fixing KZN’s flood-wrecked roads will cost billions, says Mbalula

21 April 2022 7:16 AM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the department had given the National Roads Agency the mandate to be the implementation agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can AI help avert scale of natural disasters such as the KZN floods?

21 April 2022 6:40 AM

Artificial Intelligence head, Junaid Kleinschmidt, explains how the use of AI could be a possible solution in averting climate disasters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend

21 April 2022 6:26 AM

The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims

Politics

Help put Joburg northern suburbs lone arsonist behind bars and get R10k reward

Local

Blood supply depleted, SANBS in 'very dire situation' and asks for donations

Local

EWN Highlights

Putin hails 'liberation' of Mariupol

21 April 2022 10:43 AM

Modise: Defence Dept made mistake buying heberon vaccine from Cuba

21 April 2022 10:37 AM

Man killed, woman & baby wounded in drive-by shooting in Lansdowne

21 April 2022 10:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA