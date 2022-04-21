WATCH - Panel discussion on meeting SA's infrastructure targets
Since 2019, the government’s infrastructure planning, management, and delivery have been overseen by Infrastructure South Africa. Infrastructure South Africa’s founding mandate is centred around three pillars: Intelligent Investment, Infrastructure Solutions and Ease of Doing Business.
Infrastructure South Africa is also a catalyst for closing the infrastructure investment gap and meeting the infrastructure target set out in the National Development Plan. This Thursday, 21 April, ISA will be hosting a panel discussion about closing the infrastructure investment gap and meeting the infrastructure target set out in the National Development Plan. You can join the discussion by LIVE streaming this event between 5 and 6.30 pm here.
You can also tune in to The John Perlman Show and The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield for key insights and highlights from our 702 Correspondent.
