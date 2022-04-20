Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will reduce load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday night.
The utility said it was on course to suspend controlled power cuts on Thursday morning.
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said six generation units had returned to service over the past 24 hours and three more should be back online on Thursday.
“Tomorrow [Thursday] a unit each at Majuba, Matimba and Arnot power stations are set to return to service. Altogether this will boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend in which we expect lower demand.”
Mantshantsha said a generation unit each at the Arnot and Kendal power stations had returned to service, which added to the two Lethabo units, and one each at Camden and Matla power stations that returned to service during the night.
Altogether this would boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend, in which they expected lower demand.
"We currently have 5,787MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,259MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns".
FEARMONGERING
Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.
He gave an update on the sorry state of our grid, which has led to Eskom implementing stage four rolling blackouts on Tuesday morning.
"I would caution against speculation in this regard, I would caution against fearmongering, stoking of speculation and fear in this regard. We do have plans in place, we have the capability of recovering," De Ruyter said during Eskom's update on the power crisis on Wednesday morning after power outages had to be ramped up to stage four.
He tried to allay fears over a complete blackout.
"We do have the capability to restart the grid, and I must stress this, in the highly unlikely event that a total blackout were to occur," De Ruyter said.
EFFORTS TO AVOID WINTER POWER CUTS
At the same time, Eskom said it planned to keep unplanned unit losses at a minimum this winter to try and avoid power cuts but there were no guarantees.
De Ruyter said the current performance of the system was disappointing and unacceptable.
Head of transmission Segomoco Scheepers said, "If we are able to contain the unplanned [unit trippings] below 12,500 megawatts, we should not have any load shedding. Obviously, today we are struggling to achieve the lower level of unplanned that we desire, and it progressively increases to 37 days for winter and in the extreme, it could be as high as 101 days but that is clearly very far in the extreme."
In order to keep the lights on, the utility must be on schedule in maintaining its generation units, something that the parastatal failed to do after the Easter long weekend during the colder weather.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
More from Local
As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces.Read More
Lux Mohlauli calls on angry Soweto residents to respect police amid Cele's visit
Tensions ran high outside the home of Kgomotso Diale who was killed at the weekend during a march led by Operation Dudula at the Chicken Farm informal settlement.Read More
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.Read More
Former top cop Richard Mdluli's fraud and corruption case postponed - again
The latest delay comes at former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s request, as he wants to try and review the SAPS decision not to foot his legal bills.Read More
Baker turns his life around to feed his community with love and bread
"We're feeding a community that is torn, that is hurt"Read More
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts.Read More
Govt to move residents who lost homes in KZN floods to new land
The spatial planning crisis has been thrust under the microscope as South Africans come to terms with the destruction caused by the unprecedented rainfall in the province.Read More
Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns
South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service.Read More
Check your load shedding schedule here
702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.Read More