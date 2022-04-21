Police interventions in Diepsloot & Kliptown not meant to be permanent - Cele
JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the policing interventions in both Diepsloot and Kliptown were not meant to be permanent solutions for the high levels of crime in both communities.
Cele on Wednesday announced that more resources would be deployed to the Kliptown police station following complaints by residents that the station was under-resourced and unresponsive to the community’s needs.
Earlier this month, Cele and his Home Affairs counterpart deployed immigration officials and members of the tactical response team to Diepsloot following a two-day anti-crime community protest.
Cele explained that the temporary policing interventions were meant to bring stability to affected communities but said that it would take a collaborative effort from all spheres of government to tackle the societal issues that fuelled the problem of crime.
“For instance, one thing that is a big problem for SAPS is environmental design, that is, the question of electricity is both for City Power, Eskom and the police. We do have to work together with everybody else," Minister Cele said.
He admitted that the police’s resources weren’t boundless, adding that communities could not be turned into highly policed areas.
“We can’t make the country and our townships police areas. They need to be temporarily balanced and then life continues,” he said.
While it’s unclear how many members of the specialised forces would be sent to Kliptown, they would join the more than 100 members who were sent to Diepsloot.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police interventions in Diepsloot & Kliptown not meant to be permanent - Cele
More from Local
Help put Joburg northern suburbs lone arsonist behind bars and get R10k reward
Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann tells more about the reward for getting the person involved in house fires arrested.Read More
Blood supply depleted, SANBS in 'very dire situation' and asks for donations
Bongani Bingwa chats to South African National Blood Service spokesperson Dr Karin van den Berg on why it is important to donate blood.Read More
Fixing KZN’s flood-wrecked roads will cost billions, says Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the department had given the National Roads Agency the mandate to be the implementation agency.Read More
Can AI help avert scale of natural disasters such as the KZN floods?
Artificial Intelligence head, Junaid Kleinschmidt, explains how the use of AI could be a possible solution in averting climate disasters.Read More
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend
The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.Read More
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.Read More
As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces.Read More
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts
Eskom will reduce load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday night.Read More
Lux Mohlauli calls on angry Soweto residents to respect police amid Cele's visit
Tensions ran high outside the home of Kgomotso Diale who was killed at the weekend during a march led by Operation Dudula at the Chicken Farm informal settlement.Read More