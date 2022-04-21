Fixing KZN’s flood-wrecked roads will cost billions, says Mbalula





CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that it would cost billions of rands to fix roads in KwaZulu-Natal following devastating floods.

Around 450 people are confirmed to have died because of the heavy rains, while the infrastructure damage has been vast and widespread.

The exact extent and cost of the damages have yet to be confirmed.

Mbalula said that the department had given the National Roads Agency the mandate to be the implementation agency.

“The province has committed resources, some municipalities have already done work, particularly eThekwini, but I know it’s not sufficient. We are going to improvise in terms of capital-intensive support,” the minister said.

The minister said that the province had estimated that the damage would amount to R5.6 billion in relation to provincial and municipal roads.

"We will verify that before implementation and where there is inflatory prices in building roads, we will clamp down," Mbalula said.

He added that they should be able to spend R700 million to repair national roads, particularly the N2 and the N3.

