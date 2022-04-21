Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst
- KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has been in hot water after a video of a water tanker delivered to his home went viral
- The premier has rubbished allegations from La Mercy residents that he received preferential treatment in the aftermath of the KZN floods
- Political analyst Dr. Trust Matsilele says Zikalala was publicly exposed and failed to spin the situation
Political analyst Dr. Trust Matsilele says KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala did a poor job at "spinning" the narrative after water was delivered by a tanker to his home in La Mercy north of Durban.
Residents in La Mercy accused Zikalala of jumping the queue when a tanker that was meant to supply water to the disaster-stricken community was caught on camera outside his private residence.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala of the ANC had a water tanker deliver its entire load of water to his La Mercy home and not to other residents amid water shortages across KZN. Operations at hospitals have been postponed due to the lack of water for sterilising and cleaning. pic.twitter.com/dA9HDawgwg— Multiparty Coalition South Africa (@Coalition2024) April 20, 2022
It's alleged that the water tanker was offloaded for his family's exclusive use last week while community members queued for water from a borehole at a nearby mosque.
The premier initially dismissed the viral video as being “digitally manipulated” and then he later drew attention to the fact that his wife has been assisting with food relief efforts in the community.
Some have claimed that Zikalala and his family should have queued for water like other residents while others have been calling for his axing.
RELATED: DA ward councillor claims 'hijacking' of flood aid parcels in Durban widespread
Next time Premier @sziks to avoid the hullabaloo have the water tanker park on a neutral spot like a community hall and queue together with your neighbors, jerrycan in hand (even if you already had water); This simple action would speak volumes about the type of leader you are 😊— Lundi Mbokodi (@MrMbox) April 18, 2022
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala @sziks addresses fake claims of “favourism” over the supply of water. pic.twitter.com/YBf1jZOrBc— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) April 18, 2022
RELATED: War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo
Matsilele says this is yet another incident exposing the level of political malaise in South Africa.
He says Zikalala was caught in the act and failed to divert attention away from the incident.
"It looks like a failed spin, especially the way he juxtaposes the delivery of water at his place with his wife doing some community service", the analyst claims.
"The intent was certainly for him to get water and to care more about his personal demands than those of the community and in the process, he fails to spin."
Matsilele says instead of serving the community, more and more politicians are serving themselves and failing to honour their social contracts.
He believes this is not exclusive to the ANC or South Africa, but rather is indicative of a broader "collapse of basic moral and ethical leadership" around the world.
This is not shocking... we've been here before... but South Africa is just one micro case study. This is the behaviour of political actors or people with access to power globally. So, it's not shocking to see that in this instance it looks like the premier thought of his personal challenge of water before thinking much about the broader community at large.Dr Trust Matsilele, Political analyst
Being exposed is probably what is forcing him to come into the public sphere and try - and unfortunately fail - to clarify what looks like a selfish move that took place in La Mercy.Dr Trust Matsilele, Political analyst
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
