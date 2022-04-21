Help put Joburg northern suburbs lone arsonist behind bars and get R10k reward
Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann says his organisation is offering R100,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the alleged arsonist in Johannesburg's northern suburbs.
This comes after there has been a spate of fires in upmarket Johannesburg homes in recent weeks.
RELATED: Could spate of fires in upmarket Joburg mean there is an arsonist on the loose?
Bongani Bingwa chats to Bartmann about why the company is offering a reward.
We are investigating the case and we are involved with the South African Police Service and we have deployed additional teams to look at all the incidences that happened and looking at the modus operandi on how he works and how he does it.Wahl Bartmann, CEO - Fidelity Services Group
There is video footage of the individual but we do need the support of anyone with information to come forward.Wahl Bartmann, CEO - Fidelity Services Group
Anyone with information can call 083 939 0300, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
