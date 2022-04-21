Streaming issues? Report here
Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims

21 April 2022 8:30 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Helen Zille
Mbali Ntuli
Democratic Alliance DA

Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk Radio702 she was not attending any of the DA’s federal council meetings.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) member Mbali Ntuli has labeled the party’s federal council chairperson Helen Zille delusional and incompetent, this as she provides proof that she had already quit the party when Zille that claimed she was merely failing to attend meetings.

Ntuli, in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell, called for the former to apologise for telling talk Radio702 that she was not attending any of the DA’s federal council meetings.

Zille also suggested Ntuli’s resignation from the DA last month might be linked to her emails about the meetings.

Ntuli hit back, accusing Zille of spreading misinformation about her. She showed proof that by the time emails were sent to her about meetings, she had long resigned from the structure.

Zille took to the airways on 702 on Tuesday, along with that, she ruffled many feathers as she praised Cape Town’s treatment of black people in Langa, spoke of former leader Mmusi Maimane’s loneliness since leaving the DA and took several jabs when asked about the DA’s most recent prominent resignation, Ntuli.

READ: To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille

“To be on the federal council is something you need to take seriously and when I got a response that she was not going to be there, I wrote to her and said this is not good enough,” Zille said.

But Ntuli did not take well to this, highlighting that Zille was struggling to keep up with her duties as she was trying to play all roles in the party instead of sticking to her operational duties.

She accused the federal council chair of suffering from cognitive dissonance when confronted by facts.

Ntuli went on to also list correspondence between her and Zille proving that she had long resigned from the federal council by the time Zille questioned her non-attendance.

She’s also rubbished claims that the long-time DA leader had anything to do with her decision to quit the party.

Zille, without any proof, has insisted that her version of events was the truth.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims




