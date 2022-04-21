Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Should men always pay for first date, lawyer sparks debate by saying they must
Social media is talking after a divorce sawyer Sparked debate after explaining why men should always pay on the first date.
Click here to read the whole story:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1907/fizkes190701189/127862719-happy-young-mixed-race-girl-attending-speed-dating-getting-acquainted-with-interesting-people-joking.jpg
More from Entertainment
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'
John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.Read More
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family
According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.Read More
Woman sharing horrific ordeal at hotel in Zanzibar goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Woman surviving falling off platform under moving train goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert
Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing genius.Read More
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance
Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.Read More
'Stop bribing police; you have R3,000 but you want to give R190, that's insult'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'
DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.Read More
WATCH: Teacher using Heimlich manoeuvre to save boy from choking goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More