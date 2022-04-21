Your guide to indoor events in this rainy Joburg weekend





Don't let the rain keep you away, if you are still looking to go out on the town this weekend then here is a list of a few places offering the opportunity to learn and connect with friends and family.

Jump and Jam at Bounce

Located in Menlyn Maine, Fourways Mall, Johannesburg, Bounce features an interconnected spring-loaded playground ideal for all ages.

Release your inner child or move the young ones out of your house and into a world of fun, enough to tire them from you causing any trouble.

Various packages available on the Bounce website.

Movie night with the kids at The Bioscope Independent Cinema

Watch the Classic Movie Kids: The Princess Bride Saturday 23 April at 2pm.

Join The Bioscope independent cinema's Classic Movie Kids series and get a glimpse of a blast from the past with your little ones.

The cinema brings classic films from the 1980s and 1990s back to the big screen.

This is a great opportunity for parents to do something original with the kids as well as a chance to relive your childhood featuring the favourites of their youth return to the cinema.

Tickets cost R80

Visit https://www.thebioscope.co.za/ for more information.

Watch the F1 at The Paddock Lounge, Imola GP Viewing

Formula One fans closely watching the 2022 season, with Ferrari are asserting their dominance and Redbull fast on their tail ready for the challenge, here is a great outing tailored for you.

Head over to the Paddock Lounge, Imola GP Viewing Event for the perfect F1 viewing party in a relaxed atmosphere filled with social late night fun.

Those that are new to the sport can learn the ins and outs with friends and fans at the Cotton Lounge, Bryanston.

Tickets secure your seat and a voucher for your first couple of drinks, cheers to that!

Network and learn a 'recipe for creating your own business' by Heavy Chef Storytelling

Join this entrepreneurial seminar on how to thread a story into your business in a way that bonds your team, customers and makes you more money.

The workshop will be hosted by the multi-award-winning author of seven bestselling novels, Lauren Beukes and Pierre du Plessis who is a public speaker and creative consultant to blue-chip companies.

The event is a hybrid event, live On Stage and live stream is available.

Thursday 21 April, 6pm-7:30pm, Workshop17 Sandton.

Time: 6pm

Parking is available across the street from the venue at Sandton City.

