It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom
Energy expert Chris Yellend says the prospect of having more than 100 days of load shedding is very bad.
Eskom revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four and South Africans could see more than 100 days of power cuts depending on the power utilities generation unit losses.
Eskom on Wednesday said that it was working towards lifting rolling blackouts by the weekend despite its vulnerable and unpredictable generation system.
RELATED: Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend
The embattled power utility announced that the power cuts would be reduced to stage three until Friday.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Yellend and Energy expert Ted Blom to shine the spotlight on the problems at Eskom.
The power situation has presented massive risks to the economy; to jobs and we need to know that this is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast.Chris Yelland, Energy expert
Blom says he doesn’t believe that Eskom is being managed well as no one is fixing the 50% coal problem.
The problem is serious, it is time for state of emergency on Eskom.Ted Bloom, Energy expert
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
