Zoë Modiga eager to showcase gratitude in upcoming show called UKUBONGA
Musician Zoë Modiga says she resinates with American- singer-songwriter Erykah Badu when she said performing is creating a moment and recording is perfecting that moment.
She says she loves both performing and recording as they both document how she expresses the music.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Modiga adds that she wouldn't be able to pick between the two as without the albums out she wouldn't be able to perform.
Modiga will be presenting a special bespoke show titled UKUBONGA (Gratitude), on 30 April.
Impilo is thanksgiving in a song. I am in the spirit of thanksgiving even going into the performance happening at the Lyric Theatre on 30 April called UKUBONGA.Zoë Modiga, Musician
I have been in that space of being grateful for life and being grateful for the blessings, the prayers and the well-wishes over my life.Zoë Modiga, Musician
Modiga the quintessential artist represents the present and future of South African music and says it is important for her to have songs like Impilo which capture the essence of thanksgiving.
Listen below to the full HangingOutWithClement:
Source : Kgabo Legora
More from Lifestyle
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.Read More
Your guide to indoor events in this rainy Joburg weekend
Avoid the weekend cabin fever and get out the house for some family fun and social time with these interesting indoor activities to keep you on the move.Read More
Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.Read More
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way
Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.Read More
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More
When should you see a doctor for your headaches?
Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache.Read More
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.Read More
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study
Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found.Read More
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn
Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.Read More