Zoë Modiga eager to showcase gratitude in upcoming show called UKUBONGA





Musician Zoë Modiga says she resinates with American- singer-songwriter Erykah Badu when she said performing is creating a moment and recording is perfecting that moment.

She says she loves both performing and recording as they both document how she expresses the music.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Modiga adds that she wouldn't be able to pick between the two as without the albums out she wouldn't be able to perform.

Modiga will be presenting a special bespoke show titled UKUBONGA (Gratitude), on 30 April.

Impilo is thanksgiving in a song. I am in the spirit of thanksgiving even going into the performance happening at the Lyric Theatre on 30 April called UKUBONGA. Zoë Modiga, Musician

I have been in that space of being grateful for life and being grateful for the blessings, the prayers and the well-wishes over my life. Zoë Modiga, Musician

Modiga the quintessential artist represents the present and future of South African music and says it is important for her to have songs like Impilo which capture the essence of thanksgiving.

Listen below to the full HangingOutWithClement: