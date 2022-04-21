Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it

21 April 2022 11:32 AM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.

The pandemic is ending, and Uber is preparing for the post-Covid world.

On Tuesday, the ride-hailing platform in the United States lifted its mask mandate for drivers and riders.

“If you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip,” said Uber.

Is Uber getting worse, like some of our listeners are suggesting? © lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

RELATED: Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

In South Africa, where the mask-wearing remains compulsory, the company is “recovering very nicely,” according to Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.

“Numbers are looking up,” he says despite increasing competition from the likes of Bolt.

“We’re pretty much at pre-Covid levels. Competition is good for us. It makes us better. I’m happy to be challenged.”

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Hiemstra (scroll up to listen).

It’s a very human environment we work in. It’s difficult to balance between drivers and riders… The economics need to work for drivers and riders…

Frans Hiemstra, General manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

Some shorter trips are now not being accepted by drivers… We’re working on fixing it… so that even short trips are excepted… We’re not there yet… We’re losing out on short trips…

Frans Hiemstra, General manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

The opportunity in Nigeria is massive… It’s an exciting place. Our newest market is Côte d'Ivoire… In Kenya… we have two-wheelers, three-wheelers, small vehicles, and premium vehicles…

Frans Hiemstra, General manager - Uber sub-Saharan Africa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it




