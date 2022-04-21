Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area





EFF leader Julius Malema is visiting eThekwini communities on Thursday following the recent floods

Malema is expected to hand over parcels and blankets to families in KwaMamsuthu near Clare Estate

Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso says the appearance is being used to highlight the EFF's ongoing fight for land

Image screengrab: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on the eThekwini municipality to provide land for families that have been displaced by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema is currently visiting ward 25 at KwaMamsuthu near Clare Estate in eThekwini where he will hand over parcels and blankets to 500 families that have been affected by the recent floods.

Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso says Malema is using his visit to highlight the EFF's ongoing fight for land.

According to Mabaso, residents in KwaMamsuthu are living next to exposed sewer lines.

MALEMA: I am not here to make speeches. I came here to lend a hand of support with the little that we have as the EFF. #KZNFloods #CICinKZN — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 21, 2022

MALEMA: we said to the municipality that WE NEED LAND, because if you go back there, the same thing will happen again.#KZNFloods#CICinKZN — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 21, 2022

[WATCH] KwaMsuthu, in Durban is one of the places affected by the #KZNFloods last week, some homes were destroyed and the people here are in need of shelter. @EFFSouthAfrica President @Julius_S_Malema is visiting the area to access the extent of damage. #KZNFlooding pic.twitter.com/Hb0C2bzMmx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2022

He's just arrived in KwaMamsuthu in Clare Estate in the north of Durban... over 50 shacks in this community were affected during that flooding. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News

These people were moved from a different location and were brought here but it seems that the situation that they live under is a very dire one, [aside from] the flooding. They live in a space that is next to a flowing sewage system. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News

Julius Malema is here visiting them and wants to know about their land issue... it seems to be a mini EFF rally. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN Correspondent - Eyewitness News

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area