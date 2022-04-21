Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter





JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with head coach Stuart Baxter less than a year after appointing him.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the club said, "After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect."

Baxter replaced Gavin Hunt, who was sacked after a dismal nine months in charge of the club.

The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the side for the rest of the season.

