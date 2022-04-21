Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with head coach Stuart Baxter less than a year after appointing him.
In a statement released on Thursday night, the club said, "After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect."
Baxter replaced Gavin Hunt, who was sacked after a dismal nine months in charge of the club.
The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the side for the rest of the season.
This article first appeared on EWN : Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter
Source : @KaizerChiefs/Twitter
