Power very likely to be restored in Eldorado Park by Friday - City Power





As repairs continue on a substation which was gutted in a fire last Friday, Eldorado Park residents have been left in the dark.

The substation fire in Eldorado Park caused widespread power outages and water cuts across Johannesburg.

Tshidi Madia on the Midday Report chats to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says the transformer tripped after technicians tried to restore power after the fire.

When we tried to get transformers to go live, it blew up and caused further damage and has taken us back in terms of the restoration that we had. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

The teams have been working overnight and if everything goes according to plan, electricity will be restored by tomorrow, which is the best case scenario. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

The worst case scenario is if we find that the transformer is badly damaged and take it to our depot to fix, restoration will take six to seven days. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

Listen below to the full conversation: