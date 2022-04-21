Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group
South Africans are struggling to make ends meet.
Frugality offers a simpler life and vastly improved finances.
Frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu founded the “1 Family 1 Stockpile” Facebook group to help penny-pinching shoppers save money through stockpiling.
Group members share information about specials, so they can buy more when the price is low.
RELATED: 13 tips for saving hundreds (nay, thousands!) of rands each month
“I started the group six years ago out of sheer frustration,” says Ndelu.
“To save every rand we possibly could.”
The group, which started with fewer than 50 members, currently has 433 000.
“Join, and you will be approved within an hour,” says Ndelu.
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu (scroll up to listen).
I just cannot [pay normal prices] … An item is cheap when I can pay 50% or less for it… Do what is best for your purse! And, right now, what is best for your purse is buying summer clothes… Stock up on those bikinis!Ncumisa Ndelu, Frugal living expert
Everything we buy gets used. If we don’t use it immediately, we freeze it… When you cook in bulk you save time and electricity… Brand loyalty has no place right now. These brands are not loyal to our purses… There are other options… Downgrade everything you possibly can…Ncumisa Ndelu, Frugal living expert
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110604775_sad-poor-young-woman-showing-her-empty-wallet.html?vti=mvjnbmwb14fq8vgm61-1-75
More from Business
Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.Read More
WATCH - Panel discussion on meeting SA's infrastructure targets
Join an effort from Infrastructure South Africa to bring cohesion to Government's infrastructure planning.Read More
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend
The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.Read More
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.Read More
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson
Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.Read More
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started
Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence?Read More
As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces.Read More
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Your guide to indoor events in this rainy Joburg weekend
Avoid the weekend cabin fever and get out the house for some family fun and social time with these interesting indoor activities to keep you on the move.Read More
Zoë Modiga eager to showcase gratitude in upcoming show called UKUBONGA
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Zoë Modiga says it's important to have songs that capture thanksgiving.Read More
Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.Read More
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way
Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.Read More
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More
When should you see a doctor for your headaches?
Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache.Read More
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.Read More
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study
Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found.Read More
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn
Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.Read More