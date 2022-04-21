'This is an important act of Ubuntu,' Gauteng MEC on sending EMS team to KZN
Gauteng is sending a team of 30 specialised emergency rescue experts into KwaZulu-Natal to assist with search and rescue operations following the devastating floods.
Over 400 people have lost their lives in KZN, with many others missing and displaced across the province.
The Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile says sending in these members is an act of solidarity with KZN.
This is not a favour, this is an important act of ubuntu and solidarityLebogang Maile, Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC
He also stressed that we must acknowledge that these floods affect the entire country, and it is important to come together in KZN’s time of need.
Whatever happens in any part of the country affects us all, irrespective of where we are.Lebogang Maile, Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC
These 30 internationally accredited emergency services experts will remain in KwaZulu-Natal as long as they are needed in order to manage the situation and prevent any further loss of life.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'This is an important act of Ubuntu,' Gauteng MEC on sending EMS team to KZN
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
KZN floods are an ‘opportune time’ for govt to expropriate land, says Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema says the deadly KwaZulu-Natal floods should be reason enough for government to exercise expropriation of land without compensation.Read More
Death toll from KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods revised down to 435
The government has revised down the total number of people killed in the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal to 435.Read More
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2 from 10pm tonight
Eskom said a generation unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and the Arnot power stations had returned to service since Wednesday night.Read More
Power very likely to be restored in Eldorado Park by Friday - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says if the transformer is badly damaged and it could take seven days for the power to be back.Read More
Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele.Read More
Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way
Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.Read More
It's time for a state of emergency on Eskom - Ted Blom
Energy expert Chris Yellend says the power situation is a serious risk and we need to take action and put in place solutions fast.Read More
WATCH - Panel discussion on meeting SA's infrastructure targets
Join an effort from Infrastructure South Africa to bring cohesion to Government's infrastructure planning.Read More
I will ensure I don't put myself first but work with the community - Zikalala
Bongani Bingwa chats to KwaZulu-Natal premier to give an update on the floods and clear the air on the water tanker debacle.Read More