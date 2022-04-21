Greenwashing: Some products may be dishonest about how green they really are





Dr Stephen Helary speaks to Relebogile Mobotja about the recent impact of greenwashing on the environment ahead of Earth Day, which will be celebrated on Friday.

Founder of organic African botanicals company, Terres d'Afrique, described greenwashing as a dishonest practice done by a company or product claiming to offer eco-friendly products, which are in reality environmentally harmful.

The action of making a false claim on a product or a company to make the consumer believe that the product or company is environmentally friendly or sustainable. Dr Stephen Helary, Founder of Terres d'Afrique

He added that consumers are changing and would like use their purchasing power for cleaner and safer commodities.

If companies are participating in greenwashing, they are misleading consumers and not allowing the consumer to make an informed choice and to make a change. Dr Stephen Helary, Founder of Terres d'Afrique

Although there isn't a regulatory body to monitor this issue, Helary says it a growing concern.

He added that companies' lack of transparency impedes on consumer's ability to disrupt climate change.

It is a real risk that we are not going to achieve the goals that we need to achieve in terms of curbing the trend of climate change and it needs to change. Dr Stephen Helary, Founder of Terres d'Afrique

