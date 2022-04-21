Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement
Confusion arose this week over the African National Conference (ANC) Eastern Cape conference that was meant to take place this weekend.
Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.
A statement was issued by the provincial executive committee that the conference was cancelled, which Lungisa says has described as odd.
He says it is the job of the provincial task team to deliver a statement to leaders and not that of the PEC, whose job is only to deal with day-to-day issues.
Until today, there’s no communication with the structures of the movement that there is no conference except the statement, which was issued by, I think the working committee of the PTT.Andile Lungisa - Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor
You will expect, now, a statement to come from the PTT. Until today, there is no statement from the PTT.Andile Lungisa - Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor
Source : GCIS
