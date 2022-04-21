Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A glimpse look on targets made at the infrastructure seminar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Motheo Khoaripe (702’s business reporter)
Today at 19:08
The agricultural sector should look into minimising its greenhouse emissions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dawie Maree - Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
S’onqoba Vuba - Co-Founder & Managing Director at Perpetu8
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Education savings products are a waste for most people most of the time
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement

21 April 2022 6:17 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
ANC
Andile Lungisa
ANC Eastern Cape
ANC Eastern Cape elective conference
Provincial Executive Committee
Provincial task team

Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.

Confusion arose this week over the African National Conference (ANC) Eastern Cape conference that was meant to take place this weekend.

Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.

A statement was issued by the provincial executive committee that the conference was cancelled, which Lungisa says has described as odd.

He says it is the job of the provincial task team to deliver a statement to leaders and not that of the PEC, whose job is only to deal with day-to-day issues.

Until today, there’s no communication with the structures of the movement that there is no conference except the statement, which was issued by, I think the working committee of the PTT.

Andile Lungisa - Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor

You will expect, now, a statement to come from the PTT. Until today, there is no statement from the PTT.

Andile Lungisa - Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor



