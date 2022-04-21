'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'





Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Operations at Durban's critical port were severely disrupted by the past week's flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has promised speedy clearing of the backlog of thousands of containers.

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.

He says the plans to clear the backlog are on track, even as new cargo arrives for offloading.

We've noticed a huge improvement at Pier 1 Container Terminal where what he had on Monday and what we have today has come down by 50%... This morning we started at 2,700 down from 4,000... At Pier 2 we have reduced by 2,000 containers... Moshe Motlohi, Managing Executive - Durban and Richards Bay ports

Motlohi emphasizes that what happens outside of the port also plays a role.

The recovery of containers dispersed by the flood waters is slowing the whole process down, he says.

Screengrab of containers drifting in floodwaters in KZN from video posted by Eyewitness News @ewnreporter

It really depends on how fast the privately-run depots recover. Most of them have containers strewn all over the place and they are busy trying to recover those... and it becomes difficult for them to receive additional containers from the ports. Moshe Motlohi, Managing Executive - Durban and Richards Bay ports

We're appealing for the cargo owners like big retailers who can accommodate a huge number of containers to rather consider direct routes from the ports to their facilities, so that they don't go via these inland depots that are still under recovery. Moshe Motlohi, Managing Executive - Durban and Richards Bay ports

After a section of the incoming lane of the connecting road was washed away, the outbound lane is now controlled to allow for both incoming and outgoing traffic.

The road is working at 80% capacity as a result Motlohi says.

Listen to the port executive's update below:

