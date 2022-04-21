'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'
"Infrastructure development is critical to attaining South Africa’s long-term economic and social goals."
In the context of a developing country seeking significant structural change, the public sector must lead this effort says Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.
She published Phase 1 of the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 (NIP 2050) for implementation on 11 March.
RELATED: IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)
A thought leadership panel discussion took place on Thursday to look at how to meet the infrastructure target set out in the National Development Plan (NDP).
It was held under the auspices of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) a programme set up within the Public Works department.
702 Business Reporter Motheo Khoaripe notes that ISA was put in place in 2020, but then overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now we're starting to see some shake-up in terms of work... President Cyril Ramaphosa has earmarked infrastructure as the flywheel of South Africa's economic recovery.Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter
Today's discussion is aimed at finding new ways to set up public-private partnerships [PPPs] for the delivery of South Africa's ambitious infrastructure plan - it has been lagging behind in delivering key infrastructure as we've seen with Eskom's load shedding schedule... dilapidated transport networks... water and sanitation...Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter
Today's symposium is looking at ways to attract private money to deliver energy, road and digital infrastructure among others.Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter
It's important for South Africa to set up a one-stop shop for infrastructure finance and project delivery, said Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Head of the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency.
He believes this will help projects get delivered faster, Khoaripe reports.
RELATED: SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF
Another key point of Thursday's discussion was the need for the private sector to share skills with their counterparts in government.
If South Africa plays ball with these financiers we're likely to see at least more of a shake-up in terms of infrastructure than we've seen so far.Motheo Khoaripe, 702 Business Reporter
Listen to Khoaripe's report-back on the symposium below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_26045061_worker-operating-asphalt-paver-machine-during-road-construction-and-repairing-works.html?vti=oavqumlyl511gf57b3-1-32
More from Business
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More
'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.Read More
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.Read More
Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.Read More
WATCH - Panel discussion on meeting SA's infrastructure targets
Join an effort from Infrastructure South Africa to bring cohesion to Government's infrastructure planning.Read More
Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend
The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.Read More
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.Read More
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson
Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.Read More
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.Read More
More from Politics
Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement
Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.Read More
Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area
Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele.Read More
Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims
Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk Radio702 she was not attending any of the DA’s federal council meetings.Read More
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson
Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.Read More
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.Read More
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.Read More
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'
Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.Read More
To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille
Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services that others don't have elsewhere in the country.Read More