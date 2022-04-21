A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of popular Middle Eastern eatery Anat.
Over the last 30 years, she's created a national chain of takeaways, after starting out with a food truck at the Bruma Flea Market in Johannesburg.
Anat also sells pita to retailers like Woolworths.
Apter tells Bruce Whitfield her family's story with food started when her grandparents left Yemen for Israel in the 1920s.
With their resources depleted on their journey through Egypt, her grandfather started working in a falafel shop in Alexandria.
Once they reached Israel, he started selling falafel on the streets of Tel Aviv, and the rest is history.
In 1953, my grandmother had 12 kids... She won 'Mother of the Year' in Israel. The mayor invited her (and asked what he could give her)... She said 'please give my husband a shop' so that he could sell falafel from a shop and not from a trolley.Anat Apter, Founder - Anat
Then I came to South Africa... I didn't have good memories of my father selling falafel... I never thought I would be in the food business but come the time I needed money...Anat Apter, Founder - Anat
Her mother's lesson was, if you ever need to make money, sell falafel.
During her own journey from flea market to franchise, Apter says the first thing she learned is that you mustn't be afraid to build a business if you have a product.
As we built the business, we learned.... I also needed to teach the customers to eat my Middle Eastern food. South Africa didn't have something like this at the time.Anat Apter, Founder - Anat
I love to run the business myself... Today I am 67, by 70 maybe I'll sell it...Anat Apter, Founder - Anat
Listen to Apter telling her story on The Money Show's Shapeshifter feature:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Source : https://www.facebook.com/anatfoods/photos/644237115934050
