Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2, will reassess ahead of the weekend
JOHANNESBURG – Load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 at 10pm on Thursday night after a slight improvement on the grid.
The utility implemented Stage 4 load shedding this week after a cold and rainy weekend saw an increase in demand.
That was then downgraded to Stage 3 on Wednesday.
It said Stage 2 load shedding would continue until Friday night.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said two more units were expected to return to service over the next 24 hours.
However, wet coal was cited as a reason for the power cuts over the Easter weekend and similar weather has been forecast for the coming weekend.
Eskom would reassess the performance of the grid on Friday and make a decision going forward.
