The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: How to steal a billion from Eskom — and leave South Africa in darkness
Today at 22:05
Kwa Ntu Feature: Black tax vs Black Thanks
Eldorado Park residents take to the streets over extended power outage

21 April 2022 6:33 PM
by Dominic Majola
Tags:
Eldorado Park
Eldorado Park cable theft protest
Eldorado Park power outage
Eldorado Park substation fire

The area has been in the dark for several days after a fault caused an explosion on the second transformer at the substation.

JOHANNESBURG - Eldorado Park residents have taken to the streets demanding that power be restored to the suburb.

The area has been in the dark for several days after a fault caused an explosion on the second transformer at the substation.

Residents have begun blockading the roads leading to the substation.

City Power has appealed to residents for patience and cooperation as they work to restore power, adding they were doing everything possible to speed up repairs to avoid the seven day deadline that was initially predicted.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena warned residents that their actions would only serve to prolong the outage.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eldorado Park residents take to the streets over extended power outage




