Eldorado Park residents take to the streets over extended power outage
JOHANNESBURG - Eldorado Park residents have taken to the streets demanding that power be restored to the suburb.
The area has been in the dark for several days after a fault caused an explosion on the second transformer at the substation.
Residents have begun blockading the roads leading to the substation.
City Power has appealed to residents for patience and cooperation as they work to restore power, adding they were doing everything possible to speed up repairs to avoid the seven day deadline that was initially predicted.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena warned residents that their actions would only serve to prolong the outage.
#OutageUpdate #EldoradoPark— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) April 21, 2022
Best Case Scenario:
This plan can allow us to switch on the customers tomorrow Friday.
Overnight into the morning the team conducted further tests on the transformer and have started fixing it on site. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/U0jL294FAv
This article first appeared on EWN : Eldorado Park residents take to the streets over extended power outage
Source : Twitter/City Power
