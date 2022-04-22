How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case





JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s corruption case has been dragging on for more than a decade – really. And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that “justice delayed is justice denied”.

The application was supposed to be heard on Wednesday but, somewhat ironically, wound up having to be postponed to next month because Mdluli hadn’t filed his papers on time.

In the meantime, the State’s papers reveal how he’s been stringing them along, for years, at this point.

Mdluli and his co-accused, former supply chain manager, Heine Barnard, and erstwhile chief financial officer, Solomon Lazarus, are facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft. In addition, Barnard has been charged with defeating the administration of justice.

The allegations against them include the “gross abuse” of the secret services account - a slush fund used to bankroll covert Crime Intelligence operations. It was, according to the State, used to foot the bill for private trips to China and Singapore. It’s also alleged that properties intended to house witnesses under state protection, were converted for “personal use” and that Mdluli leased his own private residence out to the state to pay his bond.

MAPPING THE HISTORY

The State’s founding papers to the current application include an affidavit from Hawks captain, Mark McLean.

In it, McLean lays out the lengthy history of the case dating back to Mdluli’s very first appearance in the dock on 21 September 2011.

Less than three months after that appearance, the charges were dropped by then-head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Special Commercial Crimes Unit, Lawrence Mrwebi, on the back of representations from Mdluli.

Mrwebi’s decision was ultimately reviewed and set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2014. And in April 2015, the charges were reinstated. Two months later, the case again came to a grinding halt, though, when it was struck from the roll due to challenges the State was experiencing in trying to access classified documents.

In 2019, the documents in question were finally declassified and the case was reinstated. But it’s continued to be hamstrung by delay after delay since then.

McLean’s affidavit reveals how the State has been trying to set the matter down for trial since late 2020 when an email was dispatched to the defence proposing that proceedings kick off in May 2021.

The defence responded at the time that “preliminary indications are that a number of pre-trial applications will be launched before the trial can commence”, including a challenge to “the validity and/or lawfulness of the search warrants and the effect of covert intelligence legislation on the eligibility of the accused to testify on covert matters and operations."

But, says McLean, when the State pressed the defence for a memorandum detailing the nature of the various applications, its reply was that arrangements still had to be made to consult with Mdluli in prison, where he’s currently serving five years for the 1998 kidnapping and assault for Oupa Ramogibe, and that “for now, our attention is focused on preparing and compiling our papers for the appeal against his convictions and sentences and cannot give this matter any attention”.

To date, none of the applications have actually been filed and the State is still awaiting the memorandum in question.

McLean, in his affidavit, also details how Mdluli purportedly refused to attend court on several occasions, eventually resulting in the court issuing a warrant for his arrest in March last year.

The current delay was prompted by an application that Mdluli lodged in 2021 to have the South African Police Service (SAPS) cover his legal fees.

In January, the SAPS denied the application, stating that "after perusal of the documents attached to the application, [their] office is of the view that the charges preferred against [his] client could not have been done in the execution of his duties, and thus it is not in the interest of the State nor the public interest, to provide legal representation at state cost to [his] client".

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED

Mdluli has now indicated his plans to take the decision on review, a move which, if left unchecked, could see the case delayed for years to come.

McLean said the total delay exceeded 10 years.

And he said that while prior delays could be attributed to various persons, more recent ones are solely attributable to Mdluli.

He also said that despite his plans, Mdluli still hadn’t lodged a review application.

Justice delayed is justice denied, McLean said, and the ongoing delays in the case were infringing the rights of Mdluli’s co-accused to a speedy trial; as well as causing their legal costs to soar.

He also points to the fact that one of the State witnesses and his family had been in witness protection since 2011.

The State wants the case remanded for a pre-trial conference on or before 20 July and for the accused to be ordered to finalise its pending applications, including the review application for the SAPS to pay for his legal representation - on or before that day.

It then wants the matter set down for trial and for proceedings to proceed on the day irrespective of whether any of the applications have been filed or finalised.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case