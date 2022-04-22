Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- The Orgasm gap
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Today at 12:05
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa return to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Eldorado Park residents frustrated, this as they continue to be without electricity until next week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Eskom reduces lodshedding to stage 2, this as South Africans continue to be frustrated with powercuts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ted Blom- Energy Expert
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justi... 22 April 2022 9:26 AM
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique Members of Parliament's joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eatin... 22 April 2022 8:58 AM
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer. 22 April 2022 8:31 AM
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: 'If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa 21 April 2022 2:29 PM
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu. 21 April 2022 1:14 PM
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2022 8:40 AM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2022 8:18 AM
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA's dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa's electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

22 April 2022 9:26 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
SAPS
Richard Mdluli
Crime Intelligence
Heine Barnard
Solomon Lazarus
Richard Mdluli corruption
Richard Mdluli corruption case

And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justice delayed is justice denied'.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s corruption case has been dragging on for more than a decade – really. And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that “justice delayed is justice denied”.

The application was supposed to be heard on Wednesday but, somewhat ironically, wound up having to be postponed to next month because Mdluli hadn’t filed his papers on time.

In the meantime, the State’s papers reveal how he’s been stringing them along, for years, at this point.

Mdluli and his co-accused, former supply chain manager, Heine Barnard, and erstwhile chief financial officer, Solomon Lazarus, are facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft. In addition, Barnard has been charged with defeating the administration of justice.

The allegations against them include the “gross abuse” of the secret services account - a slush fund used to bankroll covert Crime Intelligence operations. It was, according to the State, used to foot the bill for private trips to China and Singapore. It’s also alleged that properties intended to house witnesses under state protection, were converted for “personal use” and that Mdluli leased his own private residence out to the state to pay his bond.

MAPPING THE HISTORY

The State’s founding papers to the current application include an affidavit from Hawks captain, Mark McLean.

In it, McLean lays out the lengthy history of the case dating back to Mdluli’s very first appearance in the dock on 21 September 2011.

Less than three months after that appearance, the charges were dropped by then-head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Special Commercial Crimes Unit, Lawrence Mrwebi, on the back of representations from Mdluli.

Mrwebi’s decision was ultimately reviewed and set aside by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2014. And in April 2015, the charges were reinstated. Two months later, the case again came to a grinding halt, though, when it was struck from the roll due to challenges the State was experiencing in trying to access classified documents.

In 2019, the documents in question were finally declassified and the case was reinstated. But it’s continued to be hamstrung by delay after delay since then.

McLean’s affidavit reveals how the State has been trying to set the matter down for trial since late 2020 when an email was dispatched to the defence proposing that proceedings kick off in May 2021.

The defence responded at the time that “preliminary indications are that a number of pre-trial applications will be launched before the trial can commence”, including a challenge to “the validity and/or lawfulness of the search warrants and the effect of covert intelligence legislation on the eligibility of the accused to testify on covert matters and operations."

But, says McLean, when the State pressed the defence for a memorandum detailing the nature of the various applications, its reply was that arrangements still had to be made to consult with Mdluli in prison, where he’s currently serving five years for the 1998 kidnapping and assault for Oupa Ramogibe, and that “for now, our attention is focused on preparing and compiling our papers for the appeal against his convictions and sentences and cannot give this matter any attention”.

To date, none of the applications have actually been filed and the State is still awaiting the memorandum in question.

McLean, in his affidavit, also details how Mdluli purportedly refused to attend court on several occasions, eventually resulting in the court issuing a warrant for his arrest in March last year.

The current delay was prompted by an application that Mdluli lodged in 2021 to have the South African Police Service (SAPS) cover his legal fees.

In January, the SAPS denied the application, stating that "after perusal of the documents attached to the application, [their] office is of the view that the charges preferred against [his] client could not have been done in the execution of his duties, and thus it is not in the interest of the State nor the public interest, to provide legal representation at state cost to [his] client".

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED

Mdluli has now indicated his plans to take the decision on review, a move which, if left unchecked, could see the case delayed for years to come.

McLean said the total delay exceeded 10 years.

And he said that while prior delays could be attributed to various persons, more recent ones are solely attributable to Mdluli.

He also said that despite his plans, Mdluli still hadn’t lodged a review application.

Justice delayed is justice denied, McLean said, and the ongoing delays in the case were infringing the rights of Mdluli’s co-accused to a speedy trial; as well as causing their legal costs to soar.

He also points to the fact that one of the State witnesses and his family had been in witness protection since 2011.

The State wants the case remanded for a pre-trial conference on or before 20 July and for the accused to be ordered to finalise its pending applications, including the review application for the SAPS to pay for his legal representation - on or before that day.

It then wants the matter set down for trial and for proceedings to proceed on the day irrespective of whether any of the applications have been filed or finalised.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case




More from Local

MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique

22 April 2022 8:58 AM

Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.

Read More arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel

22 April 2022 8:31 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer.

Read More arrow_forward

Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree

22 April 2022 7:01 AM

With an honours degree in gender studies, Gibson Nzimande pulls his trolley with an oversized white bag filled with recyclables through the oncoming Sandton traffic, up a steep hill. This is his story.

Read More arrow_forward

Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes

22 April 2022 6:46 AM

John Perlman speaks to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz about the difficulties that come with reporting social media crimes in the digital age.

Read More arrow_forward

CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding

21 April 2022 9:49 PM

'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.

Read More arrow_forward

Police monitor Eldorado Park as residents protest over electricity woes

21 April 2022 9:31 PM

Disgruntled residents of Devland near Eldorado Park have blocked several roads with burning tyres and are turning away motorists after spending seven days without electricity.

Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'

21 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.

Read More arrow_forward

Eldorado Park residents take to the streets over extended power outage

21 April 2022 6:33 PM

The area has been in the dark for several days after a fault caused an explosion on the second transformer at the substation.

Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement

21 April 2022 6:17 PM

Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.

Read More arrow_forward

