CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding
Inseco is a Cape Town startup that produces animal protein from insects.
The company says it's raised R81 million in what is South Africa's biggest-ever startup seed funding round, led by Futuregrowth Asset Management.
At its plant in Cape Town, Inseco manufactures products that include insect meal and oil, which provide an alternative to fish meal and fish oil.
"We believe insects will play a vital role in meeting the food demands of the future, helping to minimize our environmental impact and ensuring that we promote the biodiversity and health of our planet."
Bruce Whitfield finds talks to Inseco co-founder and CEO, Simon Hazell about their "spectacular" fundraising.
It's been a long time coming. We've been working quite hard to get to this point, so it's an important milestone we've managed to achieve.Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco
It's primarily being used to increase the capacity of our Cape Town plant, as well as to further our research and development efforts and then ultimately explore new markets for the technology.Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco
We do work quite closely with academic institutions... They're helping us develop the technology even further.Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco
Locally they supply mainly the agriculture and poultry industry Hazell says, along with a few other niche markets.
As of the end of Quarter 2 this year we're going to be exporting the product into primarily pet food.Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco
Does Hazell see a human application for their products in the not-too-distant future? While human consumption is not their primary focus, he's hopeful it will be included 'one day'.
I personally use the meal on a semi-regular basis as a source of protein and I think it's a fantastic product, but there is a mindset shift that would need to take place for it to to become widely acceptable.Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco
When I make a smoothie I put in some berries and bananas and a bit of insect protein... It helps with recovery after exercise... It's a good alternative for people who might be lactose intolerant because the product is lactose-free.Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco
He gives the assurance that it tastes "quite good" with a nutty, Horlicks-type flavour.
Listen to Hazell discuss the expansion plans for Inseco on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nicemyphoto/nicemyphoto1902/nicemyphoto190200063/120931720-silkworm-pupae-bombyx-mori-powder-insects-flour-for-eating-as-food-items-made-of-cooked-insect-meat-.jpg
