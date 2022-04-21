Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
Police monitor Eldorado Park as residents protest over electricity woes Disgruntled residents of Devland near Eldorado Park have blocked several roads with burning tyres and are turning away motorists a... 21 April 2022 9:31 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
View all Local
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillo... 21 April 2022 6:17 PM
Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 21 April 2022 2:08 PM
View all Politics
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods' Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi. 21 April 2022 6:52 PM
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu. 21 April 2022 1:14 PM
View all Business
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa 21 April 2022 2:29 PM
Your guide to indoor events in this rainy Joburg weekend Avoid the weekend cabin fever and get out the house for some family fun and social time with these interesting indoor activities t... 21 April 2022 12:03 PM
Zoë Modiga eager to showcase gratitude in upcoming show called UKUBONGA Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Zoë Modiga says it's important to have songs that capture thanksgiving. 21 April 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2022 8:18 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Entertainment
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding

21 April 2022 9:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Fly larvae
Futuregrowth Asset Management
alternative protein
insect protein
Inseco
Simon Hazell
larvae
animal feed

'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.

Inseco is a Cape Town startup that produces animal protein from insects.

The company says it's raised R81 million in what is South Africa's biggest-ever startup seed funding round, led by Futuregrowth Asset Management.

© nicemyphoto/123rf.com

At its plant in Cape Town, Inseco manufactures products that include insect meal and oil, which provide an alternative to fish meal and fish oil.

"We believe insects will play a vital role in meeting the food demands of the future, helping to minimize our environmental impact and ensuring that we promote the biodiversity and health of our planet."

Bruce Whitfield finds talks to Inseco co-founder and CEO, Simon Hazell about their "spectacular" fundraising.

It's been a long time coming. We've been working quite hard to get to this point, so it's an important milestone we've managed to achieve.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

It's primarily being used to increase the capacity of our Cape Town plant, as well as to further our research and development efforts and then ultimately explore new markets for the technology.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

We do work quite closely with academic institutions... They're helping us develop the technology even further.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

Locally they supply mainly the agriculture and poultry industry Hazell says, along with a few other niche markets.

As of the end of Quarter 2 this year we're going to be exporting the product into primarily pet food.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

Does Hazell see a human application for their products in the not-too-distant future? While human consumption is not their primary focus, he's hopeful it will be included 'one day'.

I personally use the meal on a semi-regular basis as a source of protein and I think it's a fantastic product, but there is a mindset shift that would need to take place for it to to become widely acceptable.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

When I make a smoothie I put in some berries and bananas and a bit of insect protein... It helps with recovery after exercise... It's a good alternative for people who might be lactose intolerant because the product is lactose-free.

Simon Hazell, CEO - Inseco

He gives the assurance that it tastes "quite good" with a nutty, Horlicks-type flavour.

Listen to Hazell discuss the expansion plans for Inseco on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding




21 April 2022 9:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Fly larvae
Futuregrowth Asset Management
alternative protein
insect protein
Inseco
Simon Hazell
larvae
animal feed

More from Business

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it

21 April 2022 8:05 PM

Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'

21 April 2022 7:52 PM

702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'

21 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group

21 April 2022 1:14 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it

21 April 2022 11:32 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH - Panel discussion on meeting SA's infrastructure targets

21 April 2022 9:00 AM

Join an effort from Infrastructure South Africa to bring cohesion to Government's infrastructure planning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend

21 April 2022 6:26 AM

The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies

20 April 2022 11:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson

20 April 2022 10:44 PM

Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Police monitor Eldorado Park as residents protest over electricity woes

21 April 2022 9:31 PM

Disgruntled residents of Devland near Eldorado Park have blocked several roads with burning tyres and are turning away motorists after spending seven days without electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'

21 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eldorado Park residents take to the streets over extended power outage

21 April 2022 6:33 PM

The area has been in the dark for several days after a fault caused an explosion on the second transformer at the substation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement

21 April 2022 6:17 PM

Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greenwashing: Some products may be dishonest about how green they really are

21 April 2022 6:11 PM

Dr Stephen Helary speaks to Relebogile Mabotja about greenwashing, a dishonest business practice about eco-friendly products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2, will reassess ahead of the weekend

21 April 2022 4:51 PM

Wet coal was cited as a reason for the power cuts over the Easter weekend and similar weather has been forecast for the coming weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN floods are an ‘opportune time’ for govt to expropriate land, says Malema

21 April 2022 3:45 PM

EFF leader Julius Malema says the deadly KwaZulu-Natal floods should be reason enough for government to exercise expropriation of land without compensation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death toll from KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods revised down to 435

21 April 2022 3:03 PM

The government has revised down the total number of people killed in the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal to 435.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This is an important act of Ubuntu,' Gauteng MEC on sending EMS team to KZN

21 April 2022 2:15 PM

Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC spoke to Tshidi Madia on the Midday Report about the team of specialists being sent to aid with the flooding in KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Power very likely to be restored in Eldorado Park by Friday - City Power

Local

'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'

Business Local

Blood supply depleted, SANBS in 'very dire situation' and asks for donations

Local

EWN Highlights

Spike in number of positive COVID-19 infections in South Africa

21 April 2022 7:46 PM

Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter

21 April 2022 7:24 PM

Debbie Schäfer has resigned as Education MEC after eight years

21 April 2022 7:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA