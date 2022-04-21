Police monitor Eldorado Park as residents protest over electricity woes
JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled residents of Devland near Eldorado Park have blocked several roads with burning tyres and are turning away motorists after spending seven days without electricity.
They are demanding that power be returned flowing delays to turn the lights back on after the local substation caught fire last week resulting in major outages.
Johannesburg’s City Power told residents earlier that electricity would only be restored in the next seven working days instead of Thursday as promised.
Police were on the scene to monitor the situation.
While the substation fire has affected the areas, residents have complained that the Mountain View informal settlement was illegally connected to power that further constrained their connection.
Eyewitness News spoke to some residents who said they couldn’t wait any longer for their electricity to be restored.
One resident said they would camp out until power was restores and may intensify their protest.
Protestors say they will remain peaceful – at least until City Power responds to their demands.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police monitor Eldorado Park as residents protest over electricity woes
Source : Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News
More from Local
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding
'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.Read More
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.Read More
'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.Read More
Eldorado Park residents take to the streets over extended power outage
The area has been in the dark for several days after a fault caused an explosion on the second transformer at the substation.Read More
Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement
Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.Read More
Greenwashing: Some products may be dishonest about how green they really are
Dr Stephen Helary speaks to Relebogile Mabotja about greenwashing, a dishonest business practice about eco-friendly products.Read More
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2, will reassess ahead of the weekend
Wet coal was cited as a reason for the power cuts over the Easter weekend and similar weather has been forecast for the coming weekend.Read More
KZN floods are an ‘opportune time’ for govt to expropriate land, says Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema says the deadly KwaZulu-Natal floods should be reason enough for government to exercise expropriation of land without compensation.Read More
Death toll from KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods revised down to 435
The government has revised down the total number of people killed in the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal to 435.Read More