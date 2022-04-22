Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- The Orgasm gap
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Today at 12:05
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa return to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Eldorado Park residents frustrated, this as they continue to be without electricity until next week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Eskom reduces lodshedding to stage 2, this as South Africans continue to be frustrated with powercuts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ted Blom- Energy Expert
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justi... 22 April 2022 9:26 AM
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eatin... 22 April 2022 8:58 AM
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer. 22 April 2022 8:31 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
View all Politics
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
View all Business
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa 21 April 2022 2:29 PM
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu. 21 April 2022 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2022 8:40 AM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2022 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan

22 April 2022 9:29 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector
Karyn Maughan
Mkhwebane impeachment

John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is taking her Stalingrad strategy to another level, says legal journo Karyn Maughan
  • Maughan argues that Mkhwebane is now going after judges who have made impenetrable findings against her in a bid to stall her impeachment inquiry
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is now trying to go after principled judges with "pointless litigation" in a bid to stall her impeachment inquiry.

In a recent op-ed on News24, Maughan says Mkhwebane is taking a page out of former president Jacob Zuma's playbook.

RELATED: ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan

Mkhwebane has lodged a complaint against retired Justice Chris Jafta over his Constitutional Court ruling on the CR17 campaign matter.

However, her complaint is almost certain to fail because the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) does not hear complaints against judges if they are solely related to the merits of a judgment or order.

Despite no prospects of success, Maughan says Mkhwebane is forging ahead with her complaint in a bid to buy time.

Maughan says this part of the Public Protector's last-ditch attempt to have Parliament's impeachment proceedings against her halted.

She says Mkhwebane's Stalingrad tactics have become profoundly twisted, much like Zuma's.

RELATED: Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic

It isn't just about appealing rulings that go against you, it's about instigating litigation that is actually increasingly pointless so that the court process of the inquiry process is delayed because you've brought an unsubstantiated legal application that be it Parliament or the NPA then need to deal with before they can embark on the process against you as we see with what is happening with Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the impeachment inquiry that has been stalled because of her various applications and attempts to revive them after they fail.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

The JSC does not allow you to lodge a misconduct complaint against a judge over a ruling that they've given.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

It is truly extraordinary that her Stalingrad strategy has gotten profoundly twisted that she's now going after judges who have made completely legally impenetrable against her.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

In this complaint, she says: 'This is the only way I can vindicate my constitutional right.' Extraordinary. There is no other word for it.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan




22 April 2022 9:29 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector
Karyn Maughan
Mkhwebane impeachment

More from Politics

KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!

22 April 2022 7:56 AM

Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'

21 April 2022 7:52 PM

702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement

21 April 2022 6:17 PM

Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area

21 April 2022 2:08 PM

Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst

21 April 2022 11:11 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims

21 April 2022 8:30 AM

Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk Radio702 she was not attending any of the DA’s federal council meetings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson

20 April 2022 10:44 PM

Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo

20 April 2022 3:50 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

19 April 2022 10:32 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'

19 April 2022 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

Local

Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree

Local

Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel

Local

EWN Highlights

Census 2022 deadline extended in the Western Cape

22 April 2022 10:49 AM

9 staffers claim Modise used underhand tactics to boot them from office

22 April 2022 10:29 AM

Didiza: SA won't run out of sugar due to KZN flood damage

22 April 2022 10:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA