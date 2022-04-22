KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- The Orgasm gap
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Today at 12:05
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa return to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Eldorado Park residents frustrated, this as they continue to be without electricity until next week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Eskom reduces lodshedding to stage 2, this as South Africans continue to be frustrated with powercuts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ted Blom- Energy Expert
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justi... 22 April 2022 9:26 AM
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eatin... 22 April 2022 8:58 AM
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer. 22 April 2022 8:31 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
View all Politics
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
View all Business
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa 21 April 2022 2:29 PM
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu. 21 April 2022 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2022 8:40 AM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2022 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!

22 April 2022 7:56 AM
by Kenneth Mokgatlhe
Tags:
Sihle Zikalala
KwaZulu-Natal
COVID-19
African National Congress (ANC)

Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.

Welcome to the Republic of Looters. In that world, those who call themselves leaders have no conscience that they would go on to steal water meant for the public. In that country of looters, the public has adopted a new culture of looting where they think it is cool to stop a Shoprite truck and loot whatever was meant to be sold for them to keep the economy afloat.

It is in that country, the Republic of Looters, where those who deem themselves leaders would go on to steal money during a difficult time that the world had seen since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic. Why do we find it easy to call them leaders? They are no longer worthy to be called or treated like leaders, their prime goal is to steal, daily.

A few days after the tragic, heavy floods have destroyed KwaZulu-Natal, the only conversation we are hearing is our fear that the criminals masquerading as politicians will, again, loot money meant to help the victims of this tragic incident.

I am battling to understand the moral navigation of people who would steal money that would help to feed or accommodate helpless people who are still traumatised by such a natural event. What happened to our ubuntu/botho?

Welcome to our Republic of Looters. I was not at all surprised to witness the desperate calls for potential donors to direct donations to charity organisations instead of the government. There is a trust deficit between the people and the ANC-led government, and this situation between the two parties existed from around the end of the 1990s.

We shouldn't be naive to think that the ANC is the popular party to lead the country. Among other factors for the ANC to have been able to keep its power from 1994 are lack of political awareness, lower voter participation, dominant identity politics, and absence of competitive electoral politics. It would be safe to say that ANC thrives on those factors. That is the only explanation for why people decide to keep the party in power.

While the people of KwaZulu-Natal are deliberating on what has happened and how they will pick up the pieces, their premier is worsening the situation by having a water tanker delivered to his private property while poor people, whom the water is meant for, are not a priority. The premier, Sihle Zikalala, looted the water. This is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.

In the Republic of Looters, the looters who are often referred to as leaders have the audacity to blame the previous apartheid government for their criminal behaviour. While everyone accepts that the apartheid regime was based and found on principles of selfishness, it becomes difficult to differentiate it from the ANC-led government.

These looters often insult each other so badly that they would take it further by conspiring to kill to secure power for they know that they will live lavish lifestyles. Those killings and insults do not place the interests of the people anywhere in their sour hearts.

These looters in that country are not afraid of looting money meant for education or health ministries, the very departments have been deemed the cornerstone of every sober democracy around the world. Just like during the disastrous times, our conscience should prohibit us from stealing especially from the vulnerable people whom we claim that we are leading.

This trust deficit between the people and the ANC-led government certainly leads to a legitimacy crisis which might result in some form of rebellious behavior from the people against a government of the day. When the government is not trusted with money, how is it going to be able to manage its affairs?

The ANC is being given many opportunities to redeem itself but keeps flopping every time such opportunities avail themselves.

The party should put security and screening measures to determine who should be its members. They opened their membership too wide, allowing dangerous criminals to even lead the party. The selection of membership should be a vigorous and rigorous process. The ANC should not be desperate to have a large membership because they continue to allow criminals into our public coffers.


This article first appeared on EWN : KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!




22 April 2022 7:56 AM
by Kenneth Mokgatlhe
Tags:
Sihle Zikalala
KwaZulu-Natal
COVID-19
African National Congress (ANC)

More from Opinion

Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'

22 April 2022 10:32 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it

21 April 2022 8:05 PM

Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men?

20 April 2022 2:40 PM

Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant matters, writes Thulile Khanyile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time

19 April 2022 7:11 PM

Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model

19 April 2022 7:17 AM

Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs

14 April 2022 10:12 PM

Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward

13 April 2022 8:40 PM

VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency?

13 April 2022 12:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'

12 April 2022 10:11 PM

Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel

12 April 2022 5:00 PM

Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan

22 April 2022 9:29 AM

John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'

21 April 2022 7:52 PM

702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement

21 April 2022 6:17 PM

Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area

21 April 2022 2:08 PM

Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst

21 April 2022 11:11 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims

21 April 2022 8:30 AM

Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk Radio702 she was not attending any of the DA’s federal council meetings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson

20 April 2022 10:44 PM

Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo

20 April 2022 3:50 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF

19 April 2022 10:32 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'

19 April 2022 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

Local

Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree

Local

Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel

Local

EWN Highlights

Census 2022 deadline extended in the Western Cape

22 April 2022 10:49 AM

9 staffers claim Modise used underhand tactics to boot them from office

22 April 2022 10:29 AM

Didiza: SA won't run out of sugar due to KZN flood damage

22 April 2022 10:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA