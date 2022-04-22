Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA





On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

South Africa has been criticised for being neutral when it comes to the invasion.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova believes the call was a step in the right direction as it was the first time the two countries spoke in more than 10 years.

I believe this dialogue will open further dialogues and will make a difference. Liubov Abravitova, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa

