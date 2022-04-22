Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- The Orgasm gap
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA

22 April 2022 7:53 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ukraine
Russian
President Volodymyr Zelensky
Putin and Zelensky

Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents.

On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

South Africa has been criticised for being neutral when it comes to the invasion.

RELATED: Putin is the aggressor here, he chose this war - US Acting ambassador

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova believes the call was a step in the right direction as it was the first time the two countries spoke in more than 10 years.

I believe this dialogue will open further dialogues and will make a difference.

Liubov Abravitova, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa

Listen below to the full conversation:




