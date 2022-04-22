Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA
On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the Russian invasion on Ukraine.
South Africa has been criticised for being neutral when it comes to the invasion.
RELATED: Putin is the aggressor here, he chose this war - US Acting ambassador
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova believes the call was a step in the right direction as it was the first time the two countries spoke in more than 10 years.
I believe this dialogue will open further dialogues and will make a difference.Liubov Abravitova, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120686366_stop-the-brothers-hit-two-male-hands-fighting-colored-in-russian-federation-and-ukraine-flags-isolat.html?vti=md0hiclzwht59awg0h-1-8
