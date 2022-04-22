Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel





AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel says he is expecting the murder trial of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa will proceed on Friday.

The trial comes eight years Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot and killed in Vosloorus, Gauteng at the house of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Nel cites it has been eight years and it is high time that the trial begins.

The judge has indicated on previous occasions that he will not entertain any further applications for postponements and we hope the trail will proceed. Gerrie Nel, Private prosecution head - AfriForum

He adds that he believes that Meyiwa was assassinated and is convinced that as the trial continues more people will agree with him.

