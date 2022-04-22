WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral





Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral

Social media is talking after videos of pupils fighting in class and another of pupils smoking weed at school have gone viral.

Watch the videos below:

Watch the other video of pupils appearing to be smoking weed at school:

Fire this minister of basic education immediately. How have we reached this level of behavior in our schools. pic.twitter.com/OhA48DZJCD — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 21, 2022

