WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral
Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral
Social media is talking after videos of pupils fighting in class and another of pupils smoking weed at school have gone viral.
Watch the videos below:
April 20, 2022
Watch the other video of pupils appearing to be smoking weed at school:
Fire this minister of basic education immediately. How have we reached this level of behavior in our schools. pic.twitter.com/OhA48DZJCD— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 21, 2022
