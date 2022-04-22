Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- The Orgasm gap
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Today at 12:05
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa return to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Eldorado Park residents frustrated, this as they continue to be without electricity until next week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Eskom reduces lodshedding to stage 2, this as South Africans continue to be frustrated with powercuts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ted Blom- Energy Expert
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justi... 22 April 2022 9:26 AM
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eatin... 22 April 2022 8:58 AM
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer. 22 April 2022 8:31 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
View all Politics
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
View all Business
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa 21 April 2022 2:29 PM
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu. 21 April 2022 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2022 8:40 AM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2022 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique

22 April 2022 8:58 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
SANDF
Parliament
Mozambique
Parliament's joint defence committee
South African Military Ombud

Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.

The committee on Thursday night received a briefing following an investigation into the food debacle involving South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers stationed in neighbouring Mozambique.

The investigation was conducted by the South African Military Ombud.

The investigation into what the committee called "food-related challenges" followed reports of soldiers eating rotten food and drinking contaminated water while stationed in the Macomia district of northern Mozambique.

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said that the committee received complaints after some defence force members fell sick.

"And they are saying that they ended up eating rotten meat and vegetables and almost every soldier was getting diarrhoea," Xaba said.

Velile Jonas, from the military ombud, told MPs that a mobile pantry to store food was not available at the in loco inspection.

"The mobile pantry, which was alleged to be the cause of the rotten meat, was not available for inspection. It was said to have been taken for repairs," Jonas said.

He added that it could not be found that any soldier was intentionally served rotten food.


This article first appeared on EWN : MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique




22 April 2022 8:58 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
SANDF
Parliament
Mozambique
Parliament's joint defence committee
South African Military Ombud

More from Local

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

22 April 2022 9:26 AM

And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justice delayed is justice denied'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel

22 April 2022 8:31 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree

22 April 2022 7:01 AM

With an honours degree in gender studies, Gibson Nzimande pulls his trolley with an oversized white bag filled with recyclables through the oncoming Sandton traffic, up a steep hill. This is his story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes

22 April 2022 6:46 AM

John Perlman speaks to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz about the difficulties that come with reporting social media crimes in the digital age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding

21 April 2022 9:49 PM

'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police monitor Eldorado Park as residents protest over electricity woes

21 April 2022 9:31 PM

Disgruntled residents of Devland near Eldorado Park have blocked several roads with burning tyres and are turning away motorists after spending seven days without electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'

21 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eldorado Park residents take to the streets over extended power outage

21 April 2022 6:33 PM

The area has been in the dark for several days after a fault caused an explosion on the second transformer at the substation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement

21 April 2022 6:17 PM

Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

Local

Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree

Local

Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel

Local

EWN Highlights

Census 2022 deadline extended in the Western Cape

22 April 2022 10:49 AM

9 staffers claim Modise used underhand tactics to boot them from office

22 April 2022 10:29 AM

Didiza: SA won't run out of sugar due to KZN flood damage

22 April 2022 10:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA