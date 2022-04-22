Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- The Orgasm gap
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Today at 12:05
The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa return to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
Eldorado Park residents frustrated, this as they continue to be without electricity until next week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Eskom reduces lodshedding to stage 2, this as South Africans continue to be frustrated with powercuts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ted Blom- Energy Expert
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justi... 22 April 2022 9:26 AM
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eatin... 22 April 2022 8:58 AM
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer. 22 April 2022 8:31 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
View all Politics
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
View all Business
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa 21 April 2022 2:29 PM
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu. 21 April 2022 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2022 8:40 AM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2022 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'

22 April 2022 10:32 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
Currency
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
rmb
fx
Matete Thulare

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB.

Months and months and months of gains and suddenly it was as if somebody shouted 'Fire!' in a packed theatre and everybody ran for the door!

Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

The South African rand is still tumbling.

Extreme flooding, electricity shortages, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, and the beginnings of a fifth wave of Covid-19 are factors weighing on the currency of Africa’s most advanced economy.

Possibly even more consequential is the US Fed’s hawkish stance on interest rates in the wake of record inflation.

The rand is the worst-performing emerging market currency this week, its worst since the start of the pandemic.

It is the rand's longest losing streak since late last year.

At 9:50 AM on Friday, the rand was trading at R15.62 to the US dollar.

© zakspeed271/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB (scroll up to listen).

That’s why they call it 'The Rattlesnake' because you just never know when it's going to wake up and bite you! … The market is pricing in higher rate hikes than previously anticipated…

Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - RMB

Where commodity prices are trading… mining companies need sufficient power to produce! …

Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - RMB

It’s the perfect cocktail for everything to go wrong… Two months ago, we were trading at R14.14… Local politics are also back on the radar… The rand could be almost anywhere between now and then… It’s anyone’s guess…

Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - RMB

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'




22 April 2022 10:32 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
Currency
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
rmb
fx
Matete Thulare

More from Business

CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding

21 April 2022 9:49 PM

'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it

21 April 2022 8:05 PM

Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'

21 April 2022 7:52 PM

702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'

21 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group

21 April 2022 1:14 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it

21 April 2022 11:32 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH - Panel discussion on meeting SA's infrastructure targets

21 April 2022 9:00 AM

Join an effort from Infrastructure South Africa to bring cohesion to Government's infrastructure planning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom says it’s working on lifting power cuts by weekend

21 April 2022 6:26 AM

The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies

20 April 2022 11:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!

22 April 2022 7:56 AM

Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it

21 April 2022 8:05 PM

Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men?

20 April 2022 2:40 PM

Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant matters, writes Thulile Khanyile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time

19 April 2022 7:11 PM

Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model

19 April 2022 7:17 AM

Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs

14 April 2022 10:12 PM

Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward

13 April 2022 8:40 PM

VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency?

13 April 2022 12:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'

12 April 2022 10:11 PM

Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel

12 April 2022 5:00 PM

Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

Local

Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree

Local

Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel

Local

EWN Highlights

Census 2022 deadline extended in the Western Cape

22 April 2022 10:49 AM

9 staffers claim Modise used underhand tactics to boot them from office

22 April 2022 10:29 AM

Didiza: SA won't run out of sugar due to KZN flood damage

22 April 2022 10:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA