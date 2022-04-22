Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'
Months and months and months of gains and suddenly it was as if somebody shouted 'Fire!' in a packed theatre and everybody ran for the door!Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
The South African rand is still tumbling.
Extreme flooding, electricity shortages, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, and the beginnings of a fifth wave of Covid-19 are factors weighing on the currency of Africa’s most advanced economy.
Possibly even more consequential is the US Fed’s hawkish stance on interest rates in the wake of record inflation.
The rand is the worst-performing emerging market currency this week, its worst since the start of the pandemic.
It is the rand's longest losing streak since late last year.
At 9:50 AM on Friday, the rand was trading at R15.62 to the US dollar.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB (scroll up to listen).
That’s why they call it 'The Rattlesnake' because you just never know when it's going to wake up and bite you! … The market is pricing in higher rate hikes than previously anticipated…Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - RMB
Where commodity prices are trading… mining companies need sufficient power to produce! …Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - RMB
It’s the perfect cocktail for everything to go wrong… Two months ago, we were trading at R14.14… Local politics are also back on the radar… The rand could be almost anywhere between now and then… It’s anyone’s guess…Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - RMB
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145656936_isolated-stack-of-south-african-one-hundred-rand-notes-money-currency-with-space-for-text.html?vti=o8rwvxta506xm43lxb-1-11
