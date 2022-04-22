Have you started working on your legacy?





Creating a legacy is one thing most people work towards in their day to day life.

The term legacy can feel daunting and definitely feels different to each and every one of us.

Clement Manyathela interrogates what legacy means to various people in society.

Co-founder of Sweepsouth Aisha Pandor says legacy can be a heavy word and most people struggle with it yet it shouldn't be.

It is about the impact that you leave on people and on the world. If you think about it, you are really leaving a legacy intentionally or not with everything that you do. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth

It's not too late or too early to have an impact. Age shouldn't be a factor but you are always leaving an impression on people. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth

Director of GO1 Melvyn Lubega says one has to be intentional in their walk in life.

Legacy is the impact you have even when you are not there. Melvyn Lubega, Director - GO1

Legacy is interesting because it's one of both what you want your impact to be and more importantly how your impact is perceived. Melvyn Lubega, Director - GO1

Actress and film producer Terry Pheto says legacy for her was witnessing the women in her life.

I hope the impact that I have on everyone will leave a legacy. Terry Pheto, Actress and film producer

As a storyteller, you have an opportunity to shape any narrative that you want and you have a platform to influence as well. What I have done was always be honest about where I come from and who I am because by doing that I am giving so many kids an opportunity to also feel like I can be anything I want to be and really hope that will be my legacy one day. Terry Pheto, Actress and film producer

Listen to the full conversation here: