Have you started working on your legacy?
Creating a legacy is one thing most people work towards in their day to day life.
The term legacy can feel daunting and definitely feels different to each and every one of us.
Clement Manyathela interrogates what legacy means to various people in society.
Co-founder of Sweepsouth Aisha Pandor says legacy can be a heavy word and most people struggle with it yet it shouldn't be.
It is about the impact that you leave on people and on the world. If you think about it, you are really leaving a legacy intentionally or not with everything that you do.Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth
It's not too late or too early to have an impact. Age shouldn't be a factor but you are always leaving an impression on people.Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth
Director of GO1 Melvyn Lubega says one has to be intentional in their walk in life.
Legacy is the impact you have even when you are not there.Melvyn Lubega, Director - GO1
Legacy is interesting because it's one of both what you want your impact to be and more importantly how your impact is perceived.Melvyn Lubega, Director - GO1
Actress and film producer Terry Pheto says legacy for her was witnessing the women in her life.
I hope the impact that I have on everyone will leave a legacy.Terry Pheto, Actress and film producer
As a storyteller, you have an opportunity to shape any narrative that you want and you have a platform to influence as well. What I have done was always be honest about where I come from and who I am because by doing that I am giving so many kids an opportunity to also feel like I can be anything I want to be and really hope that will be my legacy one day.Terry Pheto, Actress and film producer
Listen to the full conversation here:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_88695899_man-with-head-in-the-clouds-thinking-about-his-dreams-with-captions-about-different-lifestyle-topics.html?vti=mmlostnt9z0danatli-1-20
More from Local
Water tankers dispatched to areas affected by Eikenhof pump station failure
Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they are monitoring the water shortage situation.Read More
City Power confident that Eldos electricity will be restored on Friday
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says 90% of repairs have been completed and power will be restored.Read More
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case
And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justice delayed is justice denied'.Read More
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique
Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel
Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer.Read More
Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree
With an honours degree in gender studies, Gibson Nzimande pulls his trolley with an oversized white bag filled with recyclables through the oncoming Sandton traffic, up a steep hill. This is his story.Read More
Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes
John Perlman speaks to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz about the difficulties that come with reporting social media crimes in the digital age.Read More
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding
'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.Read More
Police monitor Eldorado Park as residents protest over electricity woes
Disgruntled residents of Devland near Eldorado Park have blocked several roads with burning tyres and are turning away motorists after spending seven days without electricity.Read More