The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure - Penny Lebyane
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Penny Lebyane, Radio and TV personality
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Adrian & Emma-Jean: A Father-Daughter Musical Journey
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Adrian & Emma-Jean Galliard
Today at 15:10
The men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers have plead not guilty.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
Johannesburg Infrastructure MMC, Michael Sun, says cable theft is not just a crime but economic sabotage too. He's calling for serious measures to address the issue.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nickolaus Bauer, Johannesburg Infrastructure MMC.
Today at 15:20
Gift of the Givers continues to assit with rescue efforst by saving the day again as a truck carrying thousands of litres of water heads to KZN.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers
Today at 15:50
City Power: Protests are threatening work - Senior technicians was hijacked.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 16:10
Deputy Minister Nzuza is leading the Home Affairs interventions in KZN.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Njabulo Nzuza, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs
Today at 16:50
Phaahla warns of 'worrying signs' after increase in Covid-19 infections
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Foster Mohale, the national spokesman for the Department of Health.
Today at 17:10
Construction mafia has created a crisis by derailing infrastructure projects
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Tshalata. National President, National African Federation for the Building Industry
Today at 17:20
Construction mafia derailing infrastructure projects
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] Song, Book, Dish with human rights lawyer Richard Spoor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - kop, animal skull art
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacqueline Jackie Chantler - Creative artist and Founder of Kop
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Water tankers dispatched to areas affected by Eikenhof pump station failure Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they are monitoring the water shortage situation. 22 April 2022 12:58 PM
City Power confident that Eldos electricity will be restored on Friday City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says 90% of repairs have been completed and power will be restored. 22 April 2022 12:41 PM
Have you started working on your legacy? Clement Manyathela interrogates what legacy means to various people in society. 22 April 2022 12:03 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
View all Politics
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies. 22 April 2022 11:55 AM
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
View all Business
The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms. 22 April 2022 1:16 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2022 8:40 AM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2022 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O

22 April 2022 1:16 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Sex
Sex education
orgasm
female orgasm
orgasm gap

Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms.

With the world revolving and the growing power of social media and general representation, conversations centring around sex is shifting for the better, with a growing number of women speaking up about the frustrations they have with not being able to experience the well-lauded yet under-documented female orgasm.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms.

A big part of this conversation stems around the concepts and ideas on the orgasm gap.

Put succinctly, Dr Zenda describes the orgasm gap as being the frequency or number of times a singular person experiences an orgasm during their lifetime, with studies (and now, general knowledge) showing that heterosexual women experience far fewer orgasms than their heterosexual male counterparts.

As a point of interest, Clement Manyathela highlights a study that states that 95% of straight men reach climax during sex whilst only 65% of straight women are able to achieve the same feat.

So why is this? Are women just cursed or are straight men the ones to blame after all?

Well, it is a little more nuanced than blame games and biological curses.

Zenda argues that most women only experience orgasms from clitoral stimulation as opposed to direct penetration.

Sex, however, is popularly centred around male pleasure while disregarding the importance of female pleasure: women are meant to pleasure men and that should be their pleasure.

It is no surprise, then, that a lack of understanding seems to be a paramount reason why so many women do not climax during penetrative sex, which Zenda notes as both a social, cultural and structural issue.

Many people do not seem to understand the importance of the clitoral stimulation that women need to achieve climax as well as the relationship that emotional connection has with physical pleasure.

Education is also to blame, with the lack of quality sex education being highlighted. When sex is taught in schools, it is often directly related to the dangers of sex as opposed to the joys of sex and the pleasure principle.

If people do not understand pleasure, their bodies and their anatomy (divorced from scientific biology), then how are they meant to know how to climax?

Find out more on that in the clip below.




22 April 2022 1:16 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Sex
Sex education
orgasm
female orgasm
orgasm gap

More from Lifestyle

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it

21 April 2022 8:05 PM

Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio

21 April 2022 2:29 PM

Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group

21 April 2022 1:14 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your guide to indoor events in this rainy Joburg weekend

21 April 2022 12:03 PM

Avoid the weekend cabin fever and get out the house for some family fun and social time with these interesting indoor activities to keep you on the move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zoë Modiga eager to showcase gratitude in upcoming show called UKUBONGA

21 April 2022 11:36 AM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Zoë Modiga says it's important to have songs that capture thanksgiving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it

21 April 2022 11:32 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blind people want to 'read' – but the Copyright Act stands in their way

21 April 2022 9:18 AM

Bongani Bingwa interviews SECTION27's Julia Chaskalson and Blind SA president Ntshavheni Netshituni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'

20 April 2022 10:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When should you see a doctor for your headaches?

20 April 2022 5:35 PM

Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree

Local

City Power confident that Eldos electricity will be restored on Friday

Local

Water tankers dispatched to areas affected by Eikenhof pump station failure

Local

Load shedding will be suspended at 10pm tonight

EWN Highlights

Police diver Mjwara laid to rest after drowning during KZN flood rescue efforts

22 April 2022 2:09 PM

Early warnings for floods in SA: engineering for future climate change

22 April 2022 2:06 PM

One of Senzo Meyiwa's murder-accused allegedly assaulted by prison official

22 April 2022 2:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA