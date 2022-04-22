City Power confident that Eldos electricity will be restored on Friday





While they wait for electricity to be restored in their community, disgruntled Devland residents near Eldorado Park are demanding alternative power supply.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena on Thursday told Tshidi Madia that a transformer tripped after technicians tried to restore power after a substation was gutted by fire last Friday.

He added that the utility’s technicians have been working around the clock to fix transformers damaged by a fire.

Devland residents say a fresh memo informing them of a further seven days of outages, was delivered by City Power.

Mangena, today on the Midday Report says progress has been made to ensure that electricity is restored.

The seven days have been revised and 70% of the repairs have been completed and we are hoping that by the end of the day we would be on 90% where we would be able to restore electricity. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

He says he is confident that the utility should restore power by the afternoon on Friday.

