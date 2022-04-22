City Power confident that Eldos electricity will be restored on Friday
While they wait for electricity to be restored in their community, disgruntled Devland residents near Eldorado Park are demanding alternative power supply.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena on Thursday told Tshidi Madia that a transformer tripped after technicians tried to restore power after a substation was gutted by fire last Friday.
He added that the utility’s technicians have been working around the clock to fix transformers damaged by a fire.
Devland residents say a fresh memo informing them of a further seven days of outages, was delivered by City Power.
Mangena, today on the Midday Report says progress has been made to ensure that electricity is restored.
The seven days have been revised and 70% of the repairs have been completed and we are hoping that by the end of the day we would be on 90% where we would be able to restore electricity.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
He says he is confident that the utility should restore power by the afternoon on Friday.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Water tankers dispatched to areas affected by Eikenhof pump station failure
Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they are monitoring the water shortage situation.Read More
Have you started working on your legacy?
Clement Manyathela interrogates what legacy means to various people in society.Read More
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case
And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justice delayed is justice denied'.Read More
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique
Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel
Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer.Read More
Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree
With an honours degree in gender studies, Gibson Nzimande pulls his trolley with an oversized white bag filled with recyclables through the oncoming Sandton traffic, up a steep hill. This is his story.Read More
Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes
John Perlman speaks to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz about the difficulties that come with reporting social media crimes in the digital age.Read More
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding
'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.Read More
Police monitor Eldorado Park as residents protest over electricity woes
Disgruntled residents of Devland near Eldorado Park have blocked several roads with burning tyres and are turning away motorists after spending seven days without electricity.Read More